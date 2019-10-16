Volvo just announced its first electric car ever as it plans to stop making conventional gas-powered cars within 5 years

source Volvo

Volvo has announced its first fully-electric car, the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

This is the first in the automaker’s “Recharge” car line that is a part of its goal to become a carbon-neutral company by 2040.

The XC40 Recharge is Volvo’s first fully-electric car, and the first car to appear in the automaker’s “Recharge” car line.

The car line will consist of fully-electric and plug-in hybrid cars and is a part of the automaker’s objective of launching a fully-electric car every year for the next five years.

Volvo’s goal is to make fully-electric cars 50% of its global sales by 2025, with the remaining 50% consisting of hybrids. During that time, the automaker also aims to reduce its carbon footprint by 40% per car.

This is a part of the automaker’s plan to become a climate-neutral company by 2040, which it claims was designed to follow the Paris Climate Agreement‘s goal of curtailing the rising global temperature. This includes “all-out” electrification in its cars, reducing carbon emissions in its factories, and increasing reusing and recycling across its supply chain.

The automaker also announced plans to electrify the XC90 SUV by 2022, Roadshow reported.

Keep scrolling to learn about Volvo’s newly fully-electrified XC40:

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is an electrified version of the regular XC40, Volvo’s compact crossover SUV.

The U.S. XC40 Recharge has an estimated range of 200 miles. That number could change once EPA testing is complete.

It will have a horsepower of 402.

The battery can charge up to 80% in 40 minutes with a fast-charger system of 150 kilowatts.

The car also comes with an infotainment system powered by Android and Google.

Google Assistant, Maps, and Play Store are all integrated into the system.

“We have said this several times before: for Volvo Cars, the future is electric,” CEO of Volvo Håkan Samuelsson said in a prepared statement.

The automaker is now tripling its production capacity for electrified cars.

“The XC40 Recharge and the Recharge car line are also tangible proof points of the company’s ambitious new action plan…which represents concrete actions in line with the Paris climate agreement and supports Volvo Cars’ ambition to become a climate-neutral company by 2040,” the automaker said in a prepared statement.

It will be available to purchase in early 2020. Pricing has not been announced yet.