Volvo is recalling over 500,000 vehicles made between 2014 and 2019 because of a faulty engine part

caption Volvo S90. source Volvo

Volvo has recalled more than half a million cars worldwide because of a faulty diesel engine part that may cause the vehicle to catch fire.

The recalled models were manufactured between 2014 to 2019 and include the S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60, and XC9 models.

There have been no reported accidents or injuries due to the faulty part.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Volvo has recalled more than half a million diesel-engine-equipped cars worldwide due to a faulty engine component that may in extreme cases cause the vehicle to catch fire.

The company’s Monday announcement noted that the affected cars were manufactured between 2014 and 2019 and include the S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60, and XC9o models. They all have two-liter, four-cylinder diesel engines.

Volvo reported that the plastic engine inlet manifold could potentially melt because of temperature changes. Volvo spokesman Stefan Elfstrom told Sweden’s TT News Agency that the company’s investigations have found “it has led to a car fire in a few cases.”

Drivers have been told that it is safe to continue driving their vehicles, but should be aware of any possible signs of malfunction, including lack of power and a blinking engine warning light. No reports of injuries or accidents have been linked to the faulty part.

Volvo’s last recall was in January after the company said over 200,000 cars worldwide might contain a faulty fuel line which could develop cracks and cause fuel to leak into the engine bay.