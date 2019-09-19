Former NFL player who retired at halftime during a game explained why it was one of the best decisions he ever made

caption Vontae Davis doesn’t regret his decision to retire from the NFL mid-game. source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Vontae Davis shocked the NFL world in Week 2 of the 2018 season when he retired mid-game.

Davis said at the time that he realized he “shouldn’t be out there anymore” and told ESPN in a new interview that he was mentally finished with the game.

Davis said the decision was one of the best he ever made because he did something that was best for him.

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis sent shockwaves through the NFL in Week 2 of the 2018 season when he retired in the middle of the game.

Davis, then 30, a 10-year veteran, left the Buffalo Bills as they trailed the Los Angeles Chargers, 28-6, at halftime. Davis simply decided he was done, changed his clothes, and left the game. He later released a statement, saying he knew he “shouldn’t be out there anymore.”

One year later, Davis spoke to ESPN’s Brendan Meyer and said he had no regrets about his decision to retire.

“Looking back, it’s one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life, honestly,” Davis told Meyer. “Because I did something that I knew was the best thing for me.”

Davis told Meyer that during the game, he made a routine tackle and something felt off. He realized he was mentally “finished” with the game.

“Most athletes who come to this realization have their ‘aha’ moment somewhere in private, but Davis’ was happening right there on the sideline,” Meyer wrote. “He felt scared and vulnerable, and he wasn’t sure what to do – all he knew was that he couldn’t return to the field. He needed to get away.”

Davis left the game, called his brother, Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis, and told him he was retiring. Vernon was stunned, asking if Vontae was joking.

He then called his wife, who was at the game, and said he was retiring. When they met back at their house, Davis told his wife about his decision, saying, “I feel free like a bird.” They drank tequila together to celebrate, according to Meyer.

Davis, who made $33 million over his career, according to Spotrac, has remained in shape, but told Meyer he has no plans to pursue a return to football. He has since gotten into business and is opening a wellness spa.

He told Meyer that people questioned his mental health when he retired midgame, but insisted he was and is fine.

“Most people, when I did what I did, they thought I was literally going insane or something,” Davis said. “But I was actually fine. I was totally fine. And I’m totally fine today.”