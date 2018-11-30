Actor Macaulay Culkin is letting the internet choose his new middle name and you can vote for it right now

Macaulay Culkin is letting the internet choose his new middle name.

Some of the choices include “Macaulay Culkin,” “TheMcRibIsBack,” and “Kieren.”

Fans have until December 24 to cast their vote.

Actor, musician, and author Macaulay Culkin is enlisting the help of the internet to choose a new middle name using a poll on his lifestyle website, BunnyEars.com.

“My middle name is something dumb. Larry? Orange? Honestly, I can’t even remember it,” Culkin wrote on his website. “So I asked you all to send in some better options so I can go down to the courthouse and explain to a judge why I need to change my middle name to something cool.”

So what are the options? Site visitors can vote for one of five new monikers.

Currently, the fan-favorite is “Macaulay Culkin.” If it comes out on top, this means that the actor’s full name would be Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

The four other options are “Shark Week,” “Kieren” (suggested by Culkin’s brother, Kieren), “TheMcRibIsBack,” and “Publicity Stunt.”

Culkin discussed his decision to swap out his existing middle name for something a bit zanier on “The Tonight Show”

caption He wants something “more zany.” source YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

“I was staring at my passport recently and stuff, and I was looking over my middle name,” Culkin explained to Fallon. His middle name is currently Carson. “And I felt like, you know, I should probably spruce up my name a little bit.”

The “Home Alone” star also mused that having Macaulay Culkin as his middle name would inject a bit of fun into his interactions with fans.

“So if somebody comes up to me at the airport and says, ‘Excuse me, are you Macaulay Culkin?’ I go, ‘Well Macaulay Culkin is my middle name,'” Culkin joked.

Although Culkin admitted to never having watched any part of Shark Week, an annual shark-themed TV sensation and one of the name choices, he told Fallon that he finds “TheMcRibIsBack” to be a decent name option.

“Look, it is back. I just tried one, finally. It’s a McRib. I mean, it’s certainly back,” Culkin reasoned.

INSIDER reached out to McDonald’s for comment on the poll but did not immediately hear back.

The poll is open until December 24

caption One of his name choices is “TheMcRibIsBack.” source Rich Kaszeta/Flickr

If you want to have a say in Macaulay Culkin’s new middle name, you have until December 24 to cast your virtual vote. And, as he wrote on his website, Culkin seems eager for a change:

“Sure, I might have gold plated watercraft, and chrome plated invisibility cloaks, but all I want for Christmas is a new middle name.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.