This online startup is challenging the traditional jewelry industry with conflict-free diamonds and custom engagement rings

Vrai comes up in every jewelry shopper’s search for alternative and affordable fine jewelry sites.

What makes shoppers stay and stick with the company boils down to these factors: beautiful styles, high quality, transparency, and customizability.

For a jewelry company that stands by the values of quality, simplicity, and transparency, Vrai, which translates to “truth” (French) and “gold” (Spanish), couldn’t be a more appropriate name.

Founded in 2014, Vrai is where you can find simple, timeless, and beautiful fine jewelry – no vermeil, only 14-karat and 18-karat gold here – at a better price and through a less stressful shopping process than traditional fine jewelry retailers.

Its story has only become more interesting in the last two years. It was acquired by Diamond Foundry, a company that grows above-ground diamonds using 100% solar energy, and it launched an engagement collection, which also includes a Design Your Own Ring feature.

All of its pieces are designed and manufactured in downtown Los Angeles, with its Diamond Foundry diamonds traveling south from San Francisco. This unique localization and amount of control over the entire process allows Vrai to ensure ethical labor practices, maintain quality standards, and keep prices low.

Vrai is part of a growing movement of online jewelry startups that want to do things differently and are rewarded with loyal fan bases.

The decision to partner with Diamond Foundry, for example, was a no-brainer because of founder Vanessa Stofenmacher’s desire to bring change to the industry and highlight the availability of high-quality diamonds unmarked by social and environmental issues.

Meanwhile, Vrai Weddings (VOW) and the custom design studio give newfound power to the shopper. If you don’t want to go with the crowd and stand anxiously inside a jewelry store, you can instead shop stunning options online with no pressure. You’re not even missing out on the physical experience of trying on rings because Vrai will send you three ring samples through its Home Try On program.

If you don’t see a combination you like, that’s fine, too, because the design studio lets you choose every ring feature imaginable: the setting, prong, band width, metal type, polish, engraving, diamond type, and more. There are over 3,500 style combinations possible and each ring is made to order.

Since Vrai’s jewelry follows a minimalist and dainty aesthetic, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something you can’t see yourself wearing at your most dressed up or laid back.

Plain gold bands start at just $75, and most bracelets and necklaces are $200 to $300. More luxurious pieces aren’t out of the picture: the brand’s gleaming Solitaire Trillion Diamond Pendant is can cost upwards of $1,000 and Round Diamon Tennis Bracelet starts at $5,500.

Find our 10 favorite Vrai pieces below, or shop all fine jewelry at Vrai here.

A pair of trillion studs that are just the right amount of tasteful and unique

A personalized bar bracelet

** Style is being retired soon

A sophisticated baguette ring

A pair of complementary rings dotted with diamonds

A bracelet that will catch the light when you turn your wrist

A stunning engagement ring in a classic cut

A bold line of diamonds to wear on one ear or both

Light and wispy threaded earrings

A delicate, twisted ring

A reserved take on the chain necklace

** Style is being retired soon