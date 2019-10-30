From Hydro Flasks to scrunchies, these are the items every VSCO girl will want this holiday season

caption VSCO girls love scrunchies and Hydro Flask water bottles. source LaurDIY/YouTube

As VSCO girls continue to dominate the internet this year, they hold an increasing amount of purchasing power thanks to their extreme brand loyalty and vast social media influence.

Software company Bloomreach found the eight most sought-after gifts for VSCO girls this holiday season, based on purchasing behavior and data over the past year.

We are now in the age of the VSCO girl.

Seemingly overnight, VSCO girls – named after the popular photo-editing app used to enhance images for Instagram – began dominating the internet with their Brandy Melville crop tops and puka shell necklaces. They became influencers of their own accord and seemingly of their own pedigree, with their minimal makeup look and “’90s-meets-surfer-girl look,” as described by Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower.

“Normally when you’re talking about a VSCO girl, it is predominantly people who are white and very skinny and they own all these big name brands,” Caiti DeCort, a 15-year-old YouTuber, told Lauren Strapagiel of Buzzfeed News. “So typically it’s associated with being rich.”

VSCO girls have a very specific aesthetic and an arsenal of beloved brands. Bloomreach, a software company that works with more than 250 global retailers, pulled together a list of must-have gifts for the VSCO girl in your life, based on historic and current purchasing behavior.

Check out the hottest gifts for VSCO girls, ranked from least to most coveted, below.

8. Fujifilm Instax camera

VSCO girls may be extremely online and have thousands of followers, but they also love to get a little analog with instant cameras like the Fujifilm Instax. They also come in a variety of VSCO girl-approved colors, like this pastel pink.

7. Birkenstock sandals

Birkenstock has had a major renaissance among fashionistas in recent years, finding its way into the closets of some of the most stylish women after the shoe was initially heralded as a hippie essential in the 1960s.

VSCO girls have not been immune to the Birkenstock craze and are constantly seen wearing them on social media.

6. Scrunchies

Though”Sex and the City”‘s Carrie Bradshaw once said “no woman … would be caught dead at a hip downtown restaurant wearing a scrunchie,” the ’90s accessory has made a major comeback, and VSCO girls are largely to thank.

5. Pura Vida bracelets

Created by Southern California friends Giffin Thall and Paul Goodman after a trip to Costa Rica, Pura Vida is essentially the updated version of the classic friendship bracelet. And VSCO girls cannot get enough.

4. Slip-on Vans

Slip-on Vans have been flying off the shelves this year, Bloomreach found, largely as a result of VSCO girls looking to complete their hybrid surfer/skater girl look. From October 2018 to October 2019, purchases increased by 109%, according to Bloomreach.

3. Crocs

Similar to Birkenstock, Crocs have made a significant comeback as of late, with legions of adoring fashion fans and a celebrity face in the form of seminal manic pixie dream girl Zooey Deschanel. Turns out, VSCO girls are also fans.

2. Hydro Flask water bottle

One of the most telling indicators of a VSCO girl is her brightly colored Hydro Flask – a vacuum insulated stainless-steel water bottle – which she will inevitably be toting and sipping from across social media.

Hydro Flask knows how to play to its audience – even its Instagram page is filled with VSCO girls – and as a result purchases have increased by 239% in the past year, according to Bloomreach data.

1. Reusable straws

VSCO girl is a lifestyle, but it’s also a movement – many of these young women rally around environmental causes. In addition to their love of the Hydro Flask, VSCO girls are also passionate about replacing plastic straws with reusable models. Bloomreach found that sales of reusable straws increased by a whopping 357% in the past year.