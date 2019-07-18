The station-wagon apocalypse continues as VW discontinues US models — but here’s a look back at all the great VW wagons of the past

caption The 1600 Squareback Sedan was VW’s first US wagon. source VW

Volkswagen announced that it would end production of its two remaining wagons.

Station wagons in the US have been the victims of a surge in SUV sales.

But VW took the opportunity to look back on 53 years of wagons in the USA.

Ah, the station wagon. So versatile, so beloved by car writers, and in the pre-SUV age, the favored conveyance of American families for generations.

Station wagons are dying in the US. Very few remain on the market, and this week Volkswagen announced that it would end production of its Alltrack and SportWagen models in 2019.

“SUVs have definitely assumed the mantle of family haulers from the station wagons and minivans we remember from our childhoods,” Volkswagen’s US CEO Scott Keogh said in a statement.

Thoughtfully, VW took the opportunity of revealing the sad news to review its 53-year history of selling wagons to Americans.

Here’s a look back at all the great wagons VW has produced since 1966.

The 1600 Squareback Sedan. Produced from 1966-1971, this proto-wagon made 65 horsepower and had an early type of computerized fuel-injection.

source VW

The Type 412 Wagon ran from 1971-1974 and had a 1.6-liter motor that cranked out 80 horsepower.

source VW

The Dasher was sold from 1974-1981 in the US, and it had front-wheel drive. The engine made 74 horsepower.

source VW

The Quantum Syncro was from a range that was manufactured from 1981-1988. The engine produced 110 horsepower, and the “Synchro” designation indicated all-wheel-drive.

source VW

The Fox was an 80-horsepower two-door that was made in Brazil. It was on sale from 1989-1991.

source VW

Modern power arrived with the VW Passat wagon. It could be had with a 270-horsepower engine.

source VW

According to VW, the Jetta Wagon was its bestseller in the US market. It was produced in two runs, from 2001-2005 and from 2008-2014.

source VW

It’s the end of the road for the Golf SportWagen, made from 2015-2019.

source VW

The sporty, offroad-optimized Golf Alltrack is also winding down. Production ran from 2017-2019.