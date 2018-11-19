This £49, 7-course tasting menu features childhood favourites including a dish served in a Corn Flakes box

caption W London’s latest menu is inspired by childhood favourites. source W London

A London chef has launched a seven-course tasting menu inspired by childhood memories – and it involves a dish served in a Corn Flakes box.

27-year-old Ben Murphy, who is currently Head Chef at Kensington’s Launceston Place and has trained in Michelin-starred kitchens, created the menu as part of W London’s Dining Series.

Priced at £49 ($63), the meal takes guests “on an exciting journey through his childhood memories, where every dish is designed to surprise and humour even the most experienced palates” – and they’re all pretty Instagrammable.

The menu only gives away three ingredients per dish, so diners are kept guessing – but the hotel shared the full menu with INSIDER.

The meal kicks off with an amuse-bouche, “egg n soldiers,” which combines “foie gras royale and a creamy scrambled egg mousse.”

Next up is the chicken liver parfait with blood orange and crispy chicken skin granola, served in a bowl like cereal.

The third dish is pickled beetroot served with a hearty braised oxtail and lemon thyme consommé, inspired by Murphy’s memories of eating oxtail soup in bed when he was sick.

The next course is a take on fish and chips using charred hake, Jerusalem artichoke, and a vanilla reduction…

…as well as venison served with Pont Neuf potatoes, spiced pine, and roasted parsnips.

For dessert, diners can expect “Ben’s Pear” served with timur and a hazelnut crumb – a homage to Murphy’s nana’s pear crumble…

…as well as “Choc Ice,” served with a honey and milk mousse and blackberry gel.

According to the W London, the menu aims to “transform the stuffy and overly-formal connotations often associated with a gastronomic set menu.”

“Bringing together a selection of my childhood memories and my sense of humour whilst using a range of cutting-edge cooking techniques has been immense fun,” Murphy said.

The £49 menu will be served in the W Hotel London’s bar and lounge, The Perception, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. until the end of February 2019, with a smaller two-course theatre menu available for £17.50 ($22.50) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the festive period.

The menu is the latest in W London’s Dinner Series, which, since launching in 2017 to coincide with the launch of the hotel’s new bar and lounge, has involved a bespoke menu by Australian-born chef Magnus Reid and a 100% vegan menu from Ravinder Bhogal.

