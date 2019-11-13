Waffle House customers jumped into action to help an overwhelmed cook after finding out he was working alone

Ethan Crispo, 24, and several other good Samaritans jumped into action to help an employee at a Waffle House in Birmingham, Alabama, after noticing he was running the shift by himself.

Crispo told AL.com that he had stopped into the restaurant just after 12:30 a.m. on November 3.

He said there were 30 customers in the restaurant and one employee. That’s when he and others decided to help the employee.

Waffle House’s director of public relations and eternal affairs, Pat Warner, told AL.com that there was a miscommunication in scheduling that led to the employee working alone.

Customers at an Alabama Waffle House jumped into action to help an overwhelmed employee after learning he was trying to serve nearly 30 people on his own.

Ethan Crispo, 24, witnessed the acts of kindness just after 12:30 a.m. on November 3, according to The Washington Post. In an account first detailed to AL.com, Crispo said he stopped into the restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama, after a friend’s birthday, and noticed there was one employee trying his best to run the establishment.

As he waited for a waffle, however, he saw a customer step behind the food counter to help the employee out.

Crispo then jumped in to help the employee, who has only been publicly named as “Ben.” Next, a woman in a sequin dress and heels decided to do her part.

Soon, the group was bussing tables, washing dishes, and making coffee while the lone employee cooked and took orders.

Ethan Crispo says he wasn’t expecting good things to happen, when he realized he’d walked…https://t.co/3BmD0Zj7Eu pic.twitter.com/KHDZPHmnvR — Maxwins (@MaxwinsRacing) November 8, 2019

“Humanity isn’t good, it’s great,” Crispo wrote in an email to The Washington Post about the incident.

Waffle House’s director of public relations and eternal affairs, Pat Warner, told AL.com that the restaurant was short-staffed because of a miscommunication in scheduling workers. Several employees had left after their shifts, but their replacements never showed up.

He said security cameras filmed the customers’ efforts to help the employee.

“We really appreciate their efforts … though we do prefer our associates to be behind the counter,” Warner told AL.com. “The key to our concept is, we’re there to serve you, not the other way around.”