A waitress made a TikTok comparing how Boomers and Gen Zs leave their tables in restaurants

- source
- @katebrande / TikTok
- Waitress Kaitlyn Brande showed the difference between how Boomers and Gen Z’ers left their tables in a TikTok spotted by Buzzfeed.
- Brande filmed the two tables side by side. While the Boomer table had left with cutlery, food, and detritus scattered everywhere, the Gen Z table had stacked the plates and glasses neatly.
- She wrote in the caption that it represented the attitudes of “They get paid to do that” vs “We know restaurant life is hard, here, let us help you out.”
- “Here’s all I’m saying,” she said in the TikTok. “This is a table of five Boomers, that I took some plates out already. And then this is a table of six Gen Zs. They did that. Just saying.”
- Brande told Buzzfeed she thought it was ironic “since older people always expect respect.”
- “I’m not saying I expect people to ever stack their plates like that, because hey, I’m a person too,” she said. “I want to go out and eat and not worry about the dishes or anything. All I’m saying is it was cool and helpful of the younger people, and I appreciated it.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
@katebrande
They get paid to do that VS we know restaurant life is hard,here, let us help you out
Read more:
16 celebrities who have turned to TikTok while self-isolating from the coronavirus
How Doja Cat harnessed viral moments on YouTube and TikTok to rocket to the top of the Billboard charts
Tyler Cameron joked that he 'finally got into Hannah's pants' after wearing her clothes in a 'Flip the Switch' TikTok video
People stuck in quarantine are making memes, videos, and TikToks about their experiences
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner posted a TikTok of the big Harry Potter Lego set they made while social distancing