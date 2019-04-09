A UK supermarket has been accused of racism after calling its dark chocolate Easter duckling the ‘ugly’ one

caption Waitrose has now removed the original labelling from the packaging which saw the dark chocolate duckling described as ‘ugly.’ source Waitrose

British supermarket Waitrose has apologized for the way it labelled its selection of three chocolate ducklings.

The supermarket called the dark chocolate duckling the “ugly” one alongside “fluffy” and “crispy” white and milk chocolate ducklings.

It was accused of racism by some customers.

The supermarket has since removed the labels from the packaging.

Crispy, Fluffy and Ugly – trio of Easter ducklings at #waitrose . Ugly is the dark one on the right. Overheard women saying “this is not right” , I agree, doesn’t look good at all. Thousands of other options… why #ugly????? pic.twitter.com/bw5iFCcPuz — livia a. aliberti (@livia_aliberti) March 7, 2019

“Crispy, Fluffy, and Ugly – trio of Easter ducklings at #waitrose,” wrote Twitter user Livia Aliberti.

“Ugly is the dark one on the right. Overheard women saying ‘this is not right,’ I agree, doesn’t look good at all. Thousands of other options… why #ugly?????”

A number of other people shared their outrage on the platform, though others pointed out that the product is a reference to Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale, “The Ugly Duckling,” in which a brown duckling is mocked by others before maturing into a swan.

A Waitrose spokesperson explained to INSIDER that a mixture of complaints made directly and via social media prompted the store to change the product.

The supermarket has since apologized for any offence caused, removing the ducklings from shelves before bringing them back without any labels on the packaging.

“We are very sorry for any upset caused by the name of this product, it was absolutely not our intention to cause any offence,” the Waitrose spokesperson said in a statement to INSIDER.

“We removed the product from sale several weeks ago while we changed the labelling and our ducklings are now back on sale.”