Top 14 waiver-wire pickups for Week 10 of fantasy football

caption We’re targeting Jimmy Garoppolo, Jaylen Samuels, and Zach Pascal on the waiver wire heading into Week 10. source Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Halfway through the NFL season, it’s time to start finalizing your lineups for a playoff push.

On Sunday, a few players emerged as potential replacements for any fantasy player facing a particularly daunting bye week soon.

Here are 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their rosters.

Halfway through the NFL season, fantasy players were scrambling on Monday morning to work the waiver wire and fill in any gaps in their rosters.

Below, we’ve collected 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their rosters, going position by position to give you the best chance of earning a spot in your fantasy playoffs.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception (PPR) format.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

source Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 33.5%

Week 9 stats: 317 passing yards, four touchdowns – 28.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: The 49ers defense has been the driving force of their undefeated start to the season, but on Thursday night, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco offense showed they have the goods to make a run. With three straight home games on the horizon, it could be a good time to buy low on Jimmy G.

Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

source Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 64.6%

Week 9 stats: 335 passing yards, two touchdowns – 20.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jameis Winston has been far from reliable for both fantasy owners and the Buccaneers so far this season. However, with games against the Cardinals, Saints, and Falcons over his next three weeks, he can be thrown in if you’re desperate for a big day from your quarterback.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

source Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 78.4%

Week 9 stats: 110 rushing yards, four receptions, 52 receiving yards, one touchdown – 28.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: It didn’t take any time at all for Kenyan Drake to get comfortable within the Arizona offense. While he’s still owned in many leagues, it’s worth checking to see if he’s available in yours as some owners dropped him after a frustrating start to the year with the Dolphins.

Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

source Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 71.2%

Week 9 stats: 125 rushing yards, one touchdown – 20.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Chiefs’ backfield has been tough to track so far this year, with the lead carrier changing on a game-to-game basis. But on Sunday, Damien Williams made a strong case for the top job through the rest of the season, making the most of his 12 carries. If he’s available in your league, he’s worth the roster spot.

Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

source Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 49.4%

Week 9 stats: 10 rushing yards, 13 receptions, 73 receiving yards – 19.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: With James Conner out due to injury, running back Jaylen Samuels stepped up to fill the void in the Steelers’ backfield. Samuels made his biggest mark in the passing game, taking 13 receptions to make himself a must-add player in PPR leagues.

Jay Ajayi, RB, Free Agent

source Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 1.1%

Week 9 stats: N/A

One thing to know: Jay Ajayi isn’t currently on a team, but has reportedly worked out with the Detroit Lions as a part of the team’s desperate search for a viable running back. Should he sign, he’ll immediately be the most talented player in the Lions’ backfield. As Kenyan Drake showed this week in his Cardinals debut – it doesn’t take long for these guys to get up to speed.

Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

source Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 38.6%

Week 9 stats: 67 rushing yards, one touchdown – 16.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Ronald Jones usually splits carries with Peyton Barber, but on Sunday, he got to be the workhorse against the Seahawks and finished with 18 carries to Barber’s four. If that trend continues, Jones should have plenty of fantasy value moving forward this season.

Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins

source Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 12.5%

Week 9 stats: Five receptions, 72 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 24.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Miami Dolphins got their first win of the season on Sunday, thanks in part to a big day from wide receiver Preston Williams. Over the past three weeks, Williams has averaged eight targets per game from Ryan Fitzpatrick, developing a solid rhythm with the Dolphins quarterback.

Mohamed Sanu, WR, New England Patriots

source Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 63.9%

Week 9 stats: 10 receptions, 81 receiving yards, one touchdown – 24.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Mohamed Sanu was a borderline fantasy player in Atlanta, but with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, he could develop into a WR1 should he continue to get the targets he saw on Sunday night.

Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

ESPN fantasy ownership: 54.7%

Week 9 stats: Eight receptions, 83 receiving yards, one touchdown – 22.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Jets offense hasn’t been pretty these past few weeks, but Jamison Crowder is still putting up solid fantasy numbers for those looking for depth at the position. With games against the Giants and Redskins over the next two weeks, it’s a good time to get him in your lineup.

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts

source Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 6.6%

Week 9 stats: Five receptions, 76 receiving yards, one touchdown – 18.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: With T.Y. Hilton out, Zach Pascal is the top wide receiver left standing in Indianapolis. Pascal’s value takes a hit should Jacoby Brissett be out for an extended period, but backup Brian Hoyer played a solid game on Sunday in his absence.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Oakland Raiders

source Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 2.9%

Week 9 stats: Six receptions, 54 receiving yards, one touchdown – 17.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: After a slow start to his rookie season, Hunter Renfrow has now finished with 17 points or more in two straight games for the Raiders. While next week against the Chargers could be a tough spot for him, wait it out and be rewarded with matchups against the Bengals and Jets in the following weeks.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

source David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 25.7%

Week 9 stats: Three receptions, 23 receiving yards, one touchdown – 11.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Kyle Rudolph has been far from a superstar this year, but with Adam Theilen out due to injury, he should play a bigger role in the Vikings offense moving forward.

Baltimore Ravens Defense

source Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 33.6%

Week 9 stats: One interception, one fumble recovery, one touchdown, two sacks, 20 points against – 12 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Baltimore Ravens were the third best defense in fantasy football in Week 9 while playing the New England Patriots. This Sunday, they get their shot at the lowly Bengals.

