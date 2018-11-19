Top 12 waiver-wire pickups for Week 12 of fantasy football

caption Lamar Jackson, Josh Adams, and Tre’Quan Smith are some of the best players you can target heading into the homestretch of the fantasy season. source Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

As teams are heading into the homestretch of the fantasy season, they are either gearing up for a deep run in the postseason or scrambling to ensure a spot in the playoffs. Whether you need big points right now or are looking for players that are set to produce in Week 15 and 16, there’s still plenty of time to fine-tune your roster and save your season. Below, we’ve collected 12 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to improve their rosters as the postseason approaches. All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

ESPN fantasy ownership: 22.4% Week 11 stats: 150 passing yards, one interception, 117 rushing yards – 15.7 fantasy points One thing to know: Lamar Jackson was exhilarating to watch in his first NFL start, leading the Ravens on an opening drive touchdown without even needing to throw a pass. While it’s unclear whether or not he’ll win the starting job the rest of the way, he should have solid value as a fantasy player if he does, with his rushing potential making up for what he may lack in the passing game.

Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.0%

Week 11 stats: 115 rushing yards, one touchdown – 19.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: While Lamar Jackson was the star of the show on Sunday for the Ravens, running back Gus Edwards made quite a splash as well. The undrafted rookie saw a big chunk of the action for the first time this season, and made the most of it, running for 115 yards and a score. He made a strong case for deserving the majority of the team’s carries moving forward, and might be your last best shot at picking up a potential starting running back before the end of the fantasy season.

Josh Adams, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN fantasy ownership: 27.9%

Week 11 stats: 53 rushing yards, three receptions, 19 receiving yards, one touchdown – 16.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Eagles carousel of running backs continued to spin on Sunday, and this week it was Josh Adams who got the lion’s share of the carries. While the top spot on the Philadelphia depth chart has been a fickle indicator thus far this season, don’t be surprised if Adams continues to have value the rest of the way – as an undrafted rookie, the Eagles will want to see what they have in him.

Jalen Richard, RB, Oakland Raiders

ESPN fantasy ownership: 52.5%

Week 11 stats: 61 rushing yards, three receptions, 32 receiving yards – 12.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jalen Richard hasn’t lit up the scoreboard by any means, but he’s hit double-digit production in five of his past six games for PPR players. If you’ve been disappointed with some no-show games from running backs and are in need of reliable production, he’s a solid addition to your roster.

DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 32%

Week 11 stats: Seven receptions, 157 receiving yards, one touchdown – 28.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: DJ Moore has seen his targets increase game after game, and it all led up to Sunday’s tremendous performance. Even if you don’t need him immediately, Moore might be a good player to stash as a potential postseason play as the Panthers face the Browns, Saints, and Falcons down the stretch.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 3%

Week 11 stats: Five receptions, 55 receiving yards, one touchdown – 16.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: If you’re in need of a receiver and DJ Moore is already rostered in your league, Curtis Samuel is another weapon for the Panthers that has proven valuable and has the same favorable schedule heading into the fantasy playoffs.

Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints

ESPN fantasy ownership: 13.3%

Week 11 stats: 10 receptions, 157 receiving yards, one touchdown – 31.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Tre’Quan Smith has been a tough player to keep in your lineup on a weekly basis, but when he goes off he has the potential to be the top scoring player in fantasy. He’ll be high risk, high reward for the rest of the year, but if you need a guy who can score 20 or more, he’s probably your best bet on the waiver wire.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

ESPN fantasy ownership: 26.3%

Week 11 stats: Three receptions, 77 receiving yards, one touchdown – 16.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Christian Kirk has made the most of his opportunities in his rookie year. Nominally a deep threat, Kirk has shown speed and escapability that make him a threat to score whenever he gets the ball. He’s a good player to consider in deeper leagues.

Adam Humphries, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 23.2%

Week 11 stats: Three receptions, 60 receiving yards, one touchdown – 15 fantasy points

One thing to know: Adam Humphries is averaging over 16 fantasy points per game over his last four outings, and gets to face the 49ers and Saints in the coming weeks.

Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans

ESPN fantasy ownership: 2.4%

Week 11 stats: Six receptions, 44 receiving yards – 10.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jonnu Smith has scored at least 10 points in three straight games for fantasy players – if you’ve been looking for an answer at tight end, he could be your guy. That said, keep an eye on Marcus Mariota’s health before going all-in on Smith.

Indianapolis Colts Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 21.7%

Week 11 stats: 10 points against, two interceptions, five sacks – 14 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Colts’ defense showed up in a big way last weekend, and next Sunday they’ll have their third straight home game. This time they are hosting the Dolphins, who aren’t even scoring 20 points per game.

New Orleans Saints Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 23.9%

Week 11 stats: Seven points against, three interceptions, three sacks – 15 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Saints’ defense has come along in a big way in recent weeks, posting double-digit fantasy points in three of their past four outings. Be warned though; New Orleans also has put up negative totals three times on the year.

