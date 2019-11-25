Top 14 waiver-wire pickups for Week 13 of fantasy football

caption We’re targeting Baker Mayfield, Jonathan Williams, and a whole lot of New York Jets on the waiver wire heading into Week 12. source Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the home stretch of the NFL season, it’s time to start finalizing your lineups for a playoff push.

On Sunday, a few players emerged as potential replacements for any fantasy player in desperate need of filling a hole in their lineup before the postseason begins.

Here are 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their rosters.

As we head into the home stretch of the NFL season, fantasy players are ready to work the waiver wire as they prepare for the postseason.

For many players, Week 13 is the final week of the fantasy regular season, leaving one make-or-break matchup with a spot in the playoffs or a first-round bye on the line.

Below, we’ve collected 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their rosters, going position by position to give you the best chance of earning a win in this crucial week of the fantasy season.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN with their standard points-per-reception scoring format.

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

source Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 18%

Week 12 stats: 315 passing yards, two touchdowns, one rushing touchdown – 28.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: This week’s list of waiver targets is full of Jets thanks to their favorable schedule moving forward, but no player may have as much potential promise than quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold has averaged more than 25 points per game in his last three outings and gets his shot at the Bengals and Dolphins over the next two weeks. If you need a fantasy miracle heading into the final weeks of the season, Darnold might be your QB.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

source Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 59.8%

Week 12 stats: 327 passing yards, three touchdowns – 23.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Cleveland Browns also have a favorable schedule through the final stretch of the season, giving Baker Mayfield a chance to live up to the sky-high expectations. Mayfield’s ownership has dropped off since the start of the year, but with games against the Steelers, Bengals, and Cardinals next on the schedule, it’s time to pick him up if he’s available.

Jonathan Williams, RB, Indianapolis Colts

source Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 29.2%

Week 12 stats: 104 rushing yards, three receptions, 17 receiving yards, one touchdown – 21.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jonathan Williams was our top-priority pickup last week in this column and rewarded owners who were paying attention with a 21-point performance on Thursday night. The Colts looked happy to rely on Williams, and he should remain a viable fantasy starter as long as he’s the top man in Indianapolis.

Bo Scarbrough, RB, Detroit Lions

source Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 44.7%

Week 12 stats: 98 rushing yards – 7.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Bo Scarbrough looked comfortable as the Lions’ top running back on Sunday against Washington, taking his 18 carries for 98 yards in the road loss. While he didn’t find the end zone, Scarbrough showed enough that he’ll have value in your lineup in the coming weeks.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

source Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 29.1%

Week 12 stats: 129 rushing yards, one touchdown – 18.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Rashaad Penny played the game of his life on Sunday against the Eagles, taking advantage of some extra opportunities after fellow running back Chris Carson fumbled twice to earn a trip to the bench. Penny showed he’s more than capable of filling up the stat sheet when given the opportunity. With Carson’s ball security an ongoing question, Penny could see his playing time continue to trend upward.

Benny Snell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

source David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 2.7%

Week 12 stats: 98 rushing yards, one reception, five receiving yards – 11.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Steelers offense has been managing its way around injuries since the start of the season, and Benny Snell is the latest player to step up for Pittsburgh in a pinch. With James Conner out with injury and Jaylen Samuels ceding ground, Snell currently is playing as the top back for the Steelers and should retain value as long as the depth chart is in flux.

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

source Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 16%

Week 12 stats: Four receptions, 135 receiving yards, one touchdown – 23.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: A.J. Brown had a breakout day on Sunday, torching the Jaguars defense for 135 yards and a score. He’s been a boom-or-bust player for fantasy owners this year, with two huge performances and two so-so days sprinkled through his 11 starts, but if you’re in need of a big day from a long-shot, he could be heating up at the right time for you.

James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

source Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 20.9%

Week 12 stats: Three receptions, 98 receiving yards, one touchdown – 18.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: James Washington got a bit of a spark when the Steelers benched quarterback Mason Rudolph in favor of Devlin “Duck” Hodges, breaking out for a 79-yard score in the third quarter that proved enough to beat the Bengals. Should Hodges hold on to the starting job moving forward, Washington should be a solid value.

Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills

source Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 23.8%

Week 12 stats: Six receptions, 76 receiving yards, one touchdown – 19.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Cole Beasley has been as reliable a receiver as you can hope for in fantasy over the past few weeks, putting up at least nine points in five of his last six games and scoring in four games during that same stretch. For anyone looking for some consistency out of a volatile position, chances are Beasley is available in your league.

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

source Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 57.8%

Week 12 stats: Six receptions, 91 receiving yards – 15.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: DeVante Parker is another stalwart of consistency in fantasy this year, having hit 11 or more points for fantasy players in every game since Week 3. He’s owned in more than half of ESPN leagues, but he should be in all of them.

Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

ESPN fantasy ownership: 46.3%

Week 12 stats: Four receptions, 86 receiving yards, one touchdown – 18.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Robby Anderson is another Jets player who could have a huge run at the end of the season and should be a good play against the Bengals and Dolphins defenses over the next two weeks. With Anderson playing for a contract next year, expect him to leave it all on the field in the final games of the year.

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

source Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 8.7%

Week 12 stats: Three receptions, 28 receiving yards, one touchdown – 11.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Mike Gesicki has scored 15 points in two of his past four games, and will get to play the Jets, Giants, and Bengals during the fantasy playoffs. If your spot in the fantasy postseason is secure, consider grabbing him for your lineup, or at least to prevent him from going against you.

Ryan Griffin, TE, New York Jets

ESPN fantasy ownership: 22.1%

Week 12 stats: Three receptions, 13 receiving yards, one touchdown – 10.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Ryan Griffin continues to be a top fantasy tight end through the second half of the year, and shares the favorable matchups as the rest of his Jets teammates heading into the final weeks of the season. With touchdowns in two straight games and four scores in his last five outings, it’s more than a flash in the pan.

New York Jets defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 25.6%

Week 12 stats: One sack, one interception, one fumble recovery, one touchdown, three points allowed – 17 fantasy points

One thing to know: Along with quarterback Sam Darnold, it’s possible no fantasy add from the Jets is more important than the team’s defense, who have averaged more than 15 points per game over the past three weeks and are set to feast on the feeble offenses of Cincinnati and Miami over their next two games. If you’ve been streaming defenses all year, this is a good one to lock in for the final postseason push.

