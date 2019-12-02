Top 14 waiver-wire pickups for Week 14 of fantasy football

caption We’re targeting Ryan Fitzpatrick, Raheem Mostert, and James Washington on the waiver wire heading into the fantasy playoffs. source Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the home stretch of the NFL season, it’s time to finalize your lineups for a playoff push.

On Sunday, a few players emerged as potential replacements for any fantasy player in desperate need of filling a hole in their lineup before the postseason begins.

Here are 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their rosters.

As we head into the home stretch of the NFL season, fantasy players are ready to work the waiver wire as they prepare for the postseason.

For many players, Week 14 is the start of the fantasy playoffs, with every game taking on extra importance to the money and pride that are likely on the line.

Below, we’ve collected 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their rosters, going position by position to give you the best chance of earning a win in this crucial week of the fantasy season.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN with their standard points-per-reception scoring format.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Miami Dolphins

source Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 5.4%

Week 13 stats: 365 passing yards, three touchdowns – 26.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: It might sound crazy, but if you’re in a desperate spot this week in the fantasy playoffs, Ryan Fitzpatrick might be your man. Fitz has scored at least 23 points in his past two outings and has matchups against the Jets, Giants, and Bengals through the fantasy postseason. Depending on your current quarterback situation, it might be worth the risk.

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

source Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 58.7%

Week 13 stats: 424 passing yards, two touchdowns – 25 fantasy points

One thing to know: It seems like Jared Goff and the Rams just remembered this past week that they have some of the most talented skill-position players in the NFL at their disposal. Granted, Goff has looked flat out bad for much of the year, but if he plays as he did on Sunday against the Cardinals, there’s no reason he can’t put up big numbers again this week.

Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins

source Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 51.7%

Week 13 stats: 129 rushing yards, two touchdowns – 27.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: After missing the majority of the season due to injury, Derrius Guice finally had his breakout game on Sunday against the Panthers, averaging 12.9 yards per carry and finding the end zone twice. Guice made a strong case for his share of the workload to increase through the final weeks of the season, but even if it doesn’t he has plenty of value as a flex player in your lineup.

Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

source Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 14.1%

Week 13 stats: 146 rushing yards, one touchdown – 23.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Injuries have made the starting running back job in San Francisco something of a carousel this season, but Raheem Mostert made his mark this week against the Ravens, taking 19 carries for 146 yards and a score. He’ll have a tough matchup against New Orleans next week but should still get enough touches to make it worth having him in your lineup.

Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

source Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 35.9%

Week 13 stats: 44 rushing yards, two touchdowns – 18.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Touchdowns are tough to predict, but Peyton Barber has four scores in his past four games, and the Buccaneers offense is putting points on the board at quite a clip right now. If you need a player that can find the end zone, Barber is your man.

Benny Snell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

source Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 16.8%

Week 13 stats: 63 rushing yards, one touchdown – 13,7 fantasy points

One thing to know: As long as James Conner is out of the lineup for the Steelers, Benny Snell will be a valuable fantasy rusher. With a tasty matchup against the Cardinals next week, he might be worth picking up if your current running back has a tough game coming up on Sunday.

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

source Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 64.7%

Week 13 stats: Seven receptions, 159 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 34.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: We told you to pick up DeVante Parker last week, and those that did were rewarded with one of the most dominant performances from a receiver all season. Parker has scored at least 11 points in every game since Week 3, and is averaging more than 10 targets per game over his past four outings. The Dolphins always seem to need a score, and Parker is happy to make a play for quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN fantasy ownership: 81.5%

Week 13 stats: Nine receptions, 137 receiving yards, one touchdown – 28.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Alshon Jeffery is a top-tier wide receiver but saw his 2019 season slightly derailed by injury and had not played since a mediocre performance in Week 9 against Chicago. Currently, he’s still available in nearly 20% of leagues, and after his monster game this Sunday in Miami, he’s well worth picking up.

Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills

source Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 24%

Week 13 stats: Six receptions, 110 receiving yards, one touchdown – 23 fantasy points

One thing to know: Cole Beasley has finished as a top-12 wide receiver the past two weeks. He’s currently available in more than 75% of ESPN leagues. If your current group of receivers is lacking, there’s a good chance he can help.

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears

ESPN fantasy ownership: 10.3%

Week 13 stats: Nine receptions, 140 receiving yards – 23 fantasy points

One thing to know: A high risk, high reward play if I ever saw one in fantasy, Anthony Miller had a huge day on Thanksgiving. The pros: he can catch nearly anything, and last week scored 23 points without even finding the end zone. The cons: Mitch Trubisky is his quarterback, and he tends to disappear for weeks at a time.

James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

source Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 22.6%

Week 13 stats: Four receptions, 111 receiving yards, one touchdown – 21.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: He’s a boom-or-bust player, but since he’s been booming as of late, buying a lottery ticket on James Washington might be worth it at this point in the year. He only needs three or four catches in a game to finish the week as one of the best players in fantasy.

Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 2.3%

Week 13 stats: Three receptions, 103 receiving yards, one touchdown – 19.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Another boom-or-bust play, but Allen Lazard has made his case to Aaron Rodgers to get some more targets, and already has a personal relationship with the Packers quarterback. With plenty of points available to be scored next week against Washington, he could wind up with a huge day on Sunday.

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

source Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 10.3%

Week 13 stats: Five receptions, 79 receiving yards, one touchdown – 18.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Mike Gesicki has now finished as a top-five fantasy tight end in two straight weeks, and this Sunday will face off against a Jets team that just lost to the Bengals. If you’ve been streaming tight ends all year, Gesicki could be your man.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense

source Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 2.8%

Week 13 stats: Five sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one touchdown, 11 points against – 24 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Buccaneers defense has scored 40 fantasy points over the past two weeks and is owned in less than 3% of ESPN leagues. This week they’ll face a Colts team that has lost four of its past five games. In a tough week for many defensive matchups, they could be your best option.

