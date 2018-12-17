Top 14 waiver-wire pickups for Week 16 of fantasy football

caption For those still fighting in the fantasy playoffs, Baker Mayfield, Mike Williams, and Kalen Ballage are players to target for the season’s final weeks. source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

For fantasy players, championship week has arrived.

Whether to add to your team or ensure your opponent doesn’t improve, it’s as important as ever to work the waiver wire this week.

Below are 14 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players in need of a final push.

We’ve reached the end of the fantasy road.

For most leagues, Week 16 represents the championship of the fantasy season. If you have made it this far, congratulations.

Others are still sweating out the results of tonight’s game between the Panthers and Saints – personally, if Will Lutz could avoid putting up 15 fantasy points, I would greatly appreciate it.

But even if you haven’t locked up your spot in the championship just yet, it’s always best to prepare for success, and that means working the waiver wire one final time to bulk up your roster, and possibly more importantly, block your opponent from making any game-changing acquisitions.

Below we’ve gathered 14 players that could help make your final week of the fantasy season.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN fantasy ownership: 9.4%

Week 15 stats: 270 passing yards, 1 interception – 9.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Once again, Nick Foles has worked his magic to bring the Eagles back, keeping their playoff hopes alive with a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Foles’ numbers weren’t all that stellar from a fantasy perspective, but he has serious upside potential.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 47.9%

Week 15 stats: 188 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception – 12.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: When the Browns played the Bengals in Cincinnati three weeks ago, Baker Mayfield threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns in a resounding victory. In front of the home crowd this weekend, he’s set for another huge day.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 11.8%

Week 15 stats: 55 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 42 rushing yards, 1 touchdown – 19.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Packers lost running back Aaron Jones to a knee injury on Sunday, leaving Jamaal Williams as the lead rusher in Green Bay. Opportunities to pick up a potential starter don’t often come around this late in the year – grab him even if you’re set at running back to ensure your opponent doesn’t roster him.

Kalen Ballage, RB, Miami Dolphins

source Mark Brown/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: tktk%

Week 15 stats: 123 rushing yards, 1 touchdown – 19.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: When Frank Gore went down with a foot sprain, many assumed it meant that Kenyan Drake would step up and get an opportunity to get the majority of carries in Miami. Instead, rookie Kalen Ballage jumped to the front of the line to take 12 carries for 123 yards and a score. You can expect the Dolphins will keep feeding Ballage after such an impressive first showing.

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

source Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 9.6%

Week 15 stats: 48 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns – 19.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Wendell Smallwood has been a boom-or-bust back for the Eagles based on his usage from game to game. On Sunday, he looked comfortable rushing in touchdowns whenever Philadelphia got close to the red zone and starred alongside Darren Sproles as the Eagles’ primary back. Smallwood has a tough matchup next week with the Texans coming to Philadelphia, but he should still have some red-zone opportunities if the Eagles offense can stay on track.

Elijah McGuire, RB, New York Jets

source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 33.4%

Week 15 stats: 42 rushing yards – 14.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Elijah McGuire now has a touchdown in two straight games and has at least 17 carries each game since taking over the lead role for the Jets. He’s still available in a majority of leagues for any championship contenders in need of a back.

Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

source Peter Aiken/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: tktk%

Week 15 stats: Seven receptions, 76 receiving yards, 19 rushing yards, three touchdowns – 36.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: After Keenan Allen was knocked out of Thursday night’s game due to injury, the Chargers needed someone to fill the void in a big way, and Mike Williams was there to answer the call. Even with Allen likely back in the lineup this Saturday, Williams will still be an important part of the Chargers’ game plan after such a huge day.

Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

source Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 18%

Week 15 stats: 7 receptions, 96 receiving yards, 1 touchdown – 22.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Robby Anderson has averaged 20 fantasy points per game since Sam Darnold returned from injury, and has gotten at least seven targets in five of his past six outings.

Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills

ESPN fantasy ownership: 3.3%

Week 15 stats: 4 receptions, 108 receiving yards, 1 touchdown – 20.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Picking a Bills receiver to go off on a weekly basis is a tough proposition, but Robert Foster is the hot hand right now, with back-to-back 100-yard games under his belt. If you expect Josh Allen to be hucking the ball deep against New England this weekend, Foster could have some decent value.

Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers

source Abbie Parr/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 37.2%

Week 15 stats: 5 receptions, 83 receiving yards – 13.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Dante Pettis has scored at least 13 fantasy points for four straight weeks, but is somehow still available in more than 60% of leagues. There’s no defense in football scarier than the Bears right now, but Pettis has proven a favorite target of Nick Mullens.

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Denver Broncos

source Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 24.1%

Week 15 stats: Seven receptions, 46 receiving yards – 11.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: DaeSean Hamilton has been huge for the Broncos since the loss of Emmanuel Sanders, with seven receptions in each of their past two games. This Sunday he has an especially welcome matchup against the Oakland Raiders, who have given up more passing touchdowns than any team in the NFL.

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams

ESPN fantasy ownership: 7.4%

Week 15 stats: 5 receptions, 46 receiving yards – 9.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: The pickings at tight end are once again slim this week. But with the Rams receiving corps banged up and Jared Goff seemingly reluctant to throw the ball further than 20 yards downfield, Gerald Everett could prove a valuable addition to your lineup if you have a need at the position.

Indianapolis Colts Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 17.7%

Week 15 stats: 0 points allowed, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery – 16 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Colts defense is available in more than 80% of leagues. They shut out the Cowboys on Sunday, and play the Giants, who were shut out by the Titans, next week.

Tennessee Titans Defense

source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy ownership: 57.1%

Week 15 stats: 0 points allowed, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery – 14 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Titans have allowed just seven points over the past two weeks, and this week go against a fourth-string quarterback heading into hostile territory. A dream fantasy matchup if there ever was one.

More NFL coverage: