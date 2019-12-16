Top 11 waiver-wire pickups for Week 16 of fantasy football

Heading into the home stretch of the NFL season, it’s championship time for fantasy football players.

On Sunday, a few players emerged as potential replacements for any fantasy player in desperate need of filling a hole in their lineup for the biggest game of the year.

Here are 11 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their rosters.

As we head into the home stretch of the NFL season, fantasy players are ready to work the waiver wire as they head into the most consequential games of the year.

In the fantasy postseason, every game takes on extra importance, and whether you are fighting for the championship, or attempting to avoid an embarrassing punishment that comes with a last-place finish, we’re here to help.

Below, we’ve collected 11 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their rosters, going position by position to give you the best chance of earning a win in this crucial week of the fantasy season.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN with their standard points-per-reception scoring format.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

source Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 60.4%

Week 15 stats: 279 passing yards, three total touchdowns – 24.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Ryan Tannehill has averaged just over 24 fantasy points per game over the past four weeks for the Titans. While Derrick Henry is the engine that powers the Tennessee offense, Tannehill is its driver and has had a knack for hitting his targets in the red zone. Facing the Saints in Week 16 is a tough matchup, but Tannehill has proven himself consistent in recent weeks.

Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

source Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 83.6%

Week 15 stats: 458 passing yards, four touchdowns – 32.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: While Jameis Winston is owned in over 80% of leagues, we’re noting him here because sometimes weird things happen at the end of the fantasy season. Winston has now thrown for 450 yards and four touchdowns in two straight games – if you’re in a meaningful matchup this week, it’s worth checking to see if he’s available in your league.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins

ESPN fantasy ownership: 54.2%

Week 15 stats: 91 total yards, one touchdown – 18.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: If you need a replacement running back, Adrian Peterson has been finding his groove in recent weeks. Peterson still falls forward on every touch, and Sunday, he had 16 carries for 66 rushing yards and a score. It was his third straight week with more than 13 fantasy points.

Mike Boone, RB, Minnesota Vikings

source Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.1%

Week 15 stats: 56 total yards, two touchdowns – 17.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Vikings starting running back Dalvin Cook exited Sunday’s game early due to a shoulder injury. In his stead, Mike Boone took 13 carries for 56 yards and two scores. Depending on Cook’s status for Week 16, Boone could be a valuable play again this Sunday.

Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN fantasy ownership: 2.5%

Week 15 stats: 65 total yards – 13.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: With the Eagles receiving corps decimated by injuries, head coach Doug Pederson had to find some new ways to spread the ball around on offense. Running back Boston Scott proved invaluable to the Eagles attack for the second straight week, with 13 touches on the day. Scott led the Eagles with seven receptions, making him particularly interesting for PPR players.

Breshad Perriman, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

source Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 7.4%

Week 15 stats: Five receptions, 113 receiving yards, three touchdowns – 34.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: If Jameis Winston is already owned in your league, picking up Breshad Perriman is a solid way to get a piece of the Buccaneers’ offensive success. Perriman’s big game came while fellow receiver Chris Godwin’s day was cut short due to a hamstring injury. While three touchdowns is a tough result to replicate, Perriman clearly has Winston’s trust and could be set for another monster performance next week against the Texans.

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears

ESPN fantasy ownership: 24.2%

Week 15 stats: Nine receptions, 118 receiving yards, one touchdown – 26.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: After a painfully slow start to the season, Anthony Miller has been on a tear over the past five weeks, averaging nearly 18 fantasy points per week over that span. Miller has suddenly become one of Mitch Trubisky’s favorite targets, with a whopping 15 passes coming his was this past Sunday against Green Bay.

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

source Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 67.4%

Week 15 stats: Eight receptions, 114 receiving yards, one touchdown – 25.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: A.J. Brown has now averaged 111 receiving yards and a touchdown for four straight weeks. With a potential shootout with the Saints coming next week, it feels likely that Tannehill will keep looking his way.

Greg Ward Jr., WR, Philadelphia Eagles

source Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 1.3%

Week 15 stats: Seven receptions, 61 receiving yards, one touchdown – 19.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Eagles needed someone to step up after suffering a slew of wide receiver injuries, and on Sunday, Greg Ward Jr. answered the call. Ward led Eagles wide receivers with nine targets on the day, finishing with seven catches and a score. In a must-win game against the Cowboys next week, expect Ward to be apart of the game plan once again.

Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

source Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 28.1%

Week 15 stats: 12 receptions, 111 receiving yards – 23.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Tyler Higbee has made the most of his time as the top tight end in the Rams depth chart. Since Gerald Everett went down with a knee injury, Higbee has finished with more than 100 yards receiving in three straight games.

Atlanta Falcons defense

source Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 5.8%

Week 15 stats: One touchdown, two fumble recoveries, one sack, 22 points allowed – 11 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Falcons defense has been playing at another level the past two weeks, finishing with 13 fantasy points in their win over the Panthers last week and 11 fantasy points in an upset over the Texans on Sunday. This week, they’ll face a Jaguars team that hasn’t scored more than 20 points since Week 8.

