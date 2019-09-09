Top 13 waiver-wire pickups for Week 2 of fantasy football

caption DeSean Jackson, John Ross III, and Gardner Minshew are some of the top fantasy football pickups heading into Week 2 of the NFL season. source Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The fantasy football season has officially begun.

After just one week of action, plenty of players have already emerged as potential fantasy targets for the rest of the season.

Below are 13 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their roster.

Fantasy football season is officially on!

After a Week 1 full of action and surprises, fantasy players are scrambling this morning to work the waiver wire and fill in any gaps in their rosters. Thankfully, plenty of stars have emerged after just one Sunday as potential stars of the fantasy season.

Below, we’ve collected 13 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their rosters early in the season, going position by position to give you the best chance of earning your way to a first-round bye in the fantasy playoffs.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Case Keenum, QB, Washington Redskins

source Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 1.2%

Week 1 stats: 380 passing yards, three passing touchdowns – 27.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: While Washington wasn’t able to hold on to the win in Philadelphia, quarterback Case Keenum shredded the Eagles defense through the first half of the game. He spread the ball around with ease and looked much like his 2017-self that took the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC title game. By the end of Sunday, he was the fifth-highest scoring quarterback in fantasy.

The Redskins might still hand the reins over to rookie Dwayne Haskins during the season, but for those in two-QB leagues or with an early bye week for their top starter, Keenum should be a workable replacement.

Gardner Minshew, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.1%

Week 1 stats: 274 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception – 17.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: New Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of his very first game in Jacksonville with a shoulder injury just after throwing a brilliant touchdown pass to DJ Chark.

In relief, the Jaguars called upon rookie Gardner Minshew out of Washington State, who completed 22 of his 25 passes, and looked remarkably poised for a first-time player. With Foles out with a broken clavicle until at least the second half of the season, Minshew is a must-add for anyone playing in a two-quarterback league.

Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Rams

ESPN fantasy ownership: 6.5%

Week 1 stats: 53 rushing yards, two touchdowns – 17.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Los Angeles Rams seemed to make a clear signal on Sunday that their team would go with a running back by committee at least to start the year, which proved to be a boon for Malcolm Brown.

Fantasy stud Todd Gurley found his rhythm in the second half against the Carolina Panthers. However, Brown looked like the more dynamic rusher for much of the game, and made the most of his opportunities, finding the end zone twice. With the Rams looking likely to once again put up a ton of points this season, Brown wind up a reliable flex option for fantasy players.

Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins

ESPN fantasy ownership: 18.9%

Week 1 stats: 10 rushing yards, seven receptions, 68 receiving yards – 14.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Chris Thompson didn’t do much in terms of running the ball, but he was Case Keenum’s most reliable receiver on Sunday. He took advantage of both plays designed for him and any check-downs he got from the Redskins quarterback.

For PPR players, Thompson’s numbers seemed to indicate that a big year could be on the horizon.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

source Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 71.5%

Week 1 stats: Eight receptions, 154 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 35.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: DeSean Jackson was quick to remind Philadelphia Eagles fans that he was still one of the most electric deep threats in the NFL. Jackson connected with quarterback Carson Wentz on two big touchdown throws and a few more key first downs when the team was looking to put the game away.

He’s already owned in the majority of fantasy leagues, but if he’s available in yours, he’s likely the top player to add coming out of Week 1.

John Ross III, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

source Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 4.8%

Week 1 stats: Seven receptions, 158 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 34.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Few would have guessed that Andy Dalton would have the best passing day of his career without A.J. Green on the field, but thanks to a heroic effort from John Ross III, that’s just what happened.

The Bengals offense proved it could produce unlikely fantasy superstars last season with the breakout year of Tyler Boyd. This season it looks as though it could be Ross who takes the role.

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

ESPN fantasy ownership: 28.2%

Week 1 stats: Four receptions, 147 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 30.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: “Hollywood” Brown looked like a star on Sunday. While he caught just four balls, two of them were deep beauties from Lamar Jackson that he took in to score with ease.

It’s unclear how much credit deserves to go to the Ravens offense as opposed to the Dolphins dismal defense, but regardless, Baltimore showed that Brown is an important part of their big-play offense, and he seems to have quite a connection with Jackson.

John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills

source Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 35.3%

Week 1 stats: Seven receptions, 123 receiving yards, one touchdown – 25.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Coming into the season, the thought of John Brown catching deep balls from cannon-armed quarterback Josh Allen had some fantasy owners drooling. On Sunday, Brown proved he’d be more than just a deep threat in the Buffalo offense. He should be a solid WR3 or flex option moving forward this season.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins

source James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 7.3%

Week 1 stats: Five receptions, 125 receiving yards, one touchdown – 23.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Another beneficiary of Washington’s surprisingly efficient offensive day was rookie wideout Terry McLaurin, with five receptions on seven targets to finish as a top-15 fantasy receiver in Week 1. If you miss out on the top pick-ups at receiver on the waiver-wire, McLaurin would be a more than a suitable consolation prize.

DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

source Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 11.8%

Week 1 stats: Four receptions, 146 receiving yards, one touchdown – 24.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: DJ Chark caught Foles’ touchdown pass that ended with the Jaguars starting quarterback injured shoulder, but his production didn’t stop with Foles exit.

Backup Gardner Minshew played well in relief of Foles and connected with Chark two more times to help him finish as a top-10 receiver after Sunday’s action. We’re still a few weeks from the start of bye week fill-ins, but Chark might wind up having more value than a substitute by the end of the year.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

source Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 30%

Week 1 stats: Six receptions, 131 receiving yards, one touchdown – 25.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: If you decided to pass on one of the elite tight ends in fantasy this year, T.J. Hockenson might be the most important waiver claim you can put in this week. The Lions draft Hockenson with a top-1o pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and on Sunday, proved they intend to use him like a first-round pick.

Head coach Matt Patricia is a product of Bill Belichick, who knows a thing or two about taking advantage of an oversized tight end.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

ESPN fantasy ownership: 51%

Week 1 stats: Eight receptions, 108 receiving yards, one touchdown – 24.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Mark Andrews had plenty of buzz entering the season as a key part of the Ravens offense, and on Sunday he led the team in targets. Again, if you missed out on the likes of George Kittle, Zach Ertz, or Travis Kelce, Andrews is a solid pick to start in your tight end spot for the rest of the year.

Tennessee Titans Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 40.1%

Week 1 stats: 13 points against, three interceptions, five sacks, one safety – 22 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Titans suffocated the Browns offense after an offseason of hype, and face off against backup quarterbacks for the next two weeks, with the Colts coming to Nashville next week followed by a trip to Jacksonville.

