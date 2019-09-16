Top 15 waiver-wire pickups for Week 3 of fantasy football

Two weeks into the NFL season, fantasy-football players have already seen some heroes emerge.

On Sunday, a few backup Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers made their case to be included in your starting lineup, while Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews made his case as the best fantasy TE in the league.

Here are 15 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their roster.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fantasy-football season is officially on!

After a Week 2 full of action, fantasy players are scrambling on Monday morning to work the waiver wire and fill in any gaps in their rosters.

Below, we’ve collected 15 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their rosters early in the season, going position by position to give you the best chance of earning your way to a first-round bye in the fantasy playoffs.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

ESPN fantasy ownership: 28.1%

Week 2 stats: 253 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown – 22.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Allen was one of just seven quarterbacks to clear 20 fantasy points in Week 2. The Bills will play five of their next six games at home and will get to face off against the tanking Miami Dolphins twice between now and Week 11. Should you need a reliable backup or a substitute for a starter on a bye, Allen is a solid pick.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, New Orleans Saints

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.2%

Week 2 stats: 165 passing yards – 7.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: With Drew Brees out for a while, Bridgewater should have some value moving forward, especially in leagues that start two quarterbacks. Bridgewater was underwhelming on Sunday, but with a full week of preparation, the Saints offense has enough weapons to help him move the ball.

Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 10.6%

Week 2 stats: 83 rushing yards, three receptions, 68 receiving yards, one touchdown – 24.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: The San Francisco backfield is something of a mess right now, but if one player is worth taking a flyer on, it’s Mostert. Mostert made the most of his opportunities on Sunday but could wind up seeing his role diminished once Tevin Coleman returns after the team’s Week 4 bye. That said, if you need a running back for Week 3, Mostert has undoubtedly earned his way into more touches.

Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 64.8%

Week 2 stats: 82 rushing yards, one touchdown – 15.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Some fantasy owners lost faith in Barber after a dismal Week 1 performance, but on Sunday he showed that he’s still the top running back in Tampa Bay and should be starting in most lineups. While he’s already owned in the majority of leagues, it’s worth taking a look to see if someone got a bit overeager last week and dropped him before thinking things through.

Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 26%

Week 2 stats: 18 rushing yards, one reception, 18 receiving yards – 4.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Starting running back James Conner limped off the field with an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Steelers game on Sunday. We don’t know the extent of the injury yet, but if Conner is out, expect Samuels to step into the starting role and get a workhorse load of carries almost immediately.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

ESPN fantasy ownership: 1%

Week 2 stats: Six receptions, 172 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 35.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: The fantasy breakout star of Sunday was Robinson. In the absence of wideout Tyreek Hill, who was injured, Robinson went off for six catches, 172 yards, and two scores. There will always be value in a receiver getting snaps in Patrick Mahomes’ offense, but Robinson proved he could be more than a boom-or-bust candidate.

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

ESPN fantasy ownership: 34%

Week 2 stats: Four receptions, 61 receiving yards, one touchdown – 16.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: If you miss out on the bidding war for Demarcus Robinson and want to invest in the Chiefs offense, Hardman could be a solid consolation prize. Hardman’s six targets might not be a lot compared with other available receivers, but six on the Chiefs offense is worth a lot more than other teams.

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 13.2%

Week 2 stats: Five receptions, 87 receiving yards, one touchdown – 20.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Samuel had a quiet Week 1, but on Sunday he was tough to miss. He went for 87 yards and a score in a 49ers offense that suddenly looked awake. If Jimmy Garoppolo can live up to the promise of being a top-tier quarterback in the league, Samuel should have some solid value moving forward.

John Ross III, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

source Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 70.9%

Week 2 stats: Four receptions, 112 receiving yards, one touchdown – 21.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Last week when we wrote him up in this column, Ross was owned in just 4.8% of leagues. Many of you were smart enough to add him while you had the chance and were rewarded with yet another huge day from the Bengals standout. For those who missed out on picking him up last week, this might be your final opportunity. He’s been a top-10 wide receiver two weeks in a row and is comfortable in his role in the Bengals offense.

DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

source Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 21.5%

Week 2 stats: Seven receptions, 55 receiving yards, one touchdown – 18.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Chark was another player we wrote up last week as a potential pickup. On Sunday, he again turned in a performance most players would have loved to have in their lineups. Chark is a favorite of Gardner Minshew, earning a team-high nine targets against the Texans.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins

source James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 38%

Week 2 stats: Five receptions, 62 receiving yards, one touchdown – 17.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: McLaurin, a rookie wide receiver, is proving himself the most dangerous target that the Washington offense has at its disposal. While Washington might not win many games this season, if it’s always trailing, it’ll likely be throwing. And if it’s throwing, chances are it’s throwing to McLaurin.

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

ESPN fantasy ownership: 65.7%

Week 2 stats: Three receptions, 61 receiving yards, one touchdown – 15.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Metcalf, a rookie, is already an important part of the Seattle offense, and his role is only likely to increase as the season goes on and he becomes more comfortable with Russell Wilson and company.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

ESPN fantasy ownership: 69.8%

Week 2 stats: Eight receptions, 112 receiving yards, one touchdown – 25.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Through two weeks, Andrews has shown that he is among the elite tight ends in fantasy football. He’s gone for at least 100 yards and a score each week. If he’s still available in your league, drop whatever you’re doing and put in a waiver claim.

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks

ESPN fantasy ownership: 2.3%

Week 2 stats: Five receptions, 50 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 22 fantasy points

One thing to know: You obviously can’t count on a two-touchdown performance as an indicator of future success. However, with the shallow depth of the Seahawks receiving corps, Dissly becomes an intriguing tight end pickup for players in deeper leagues or those streaming tight ends. He might not tally up huge yardage totals, but Russell Wilson will always need a target in the end zone.

Dallas Cowboys defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 33.8%

Week 2 stats: 21 points against, one sack – 3 fantasy points

One thing to know: The only thing you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys defense is that it’s going against an absolutely broken Miami Dolphins team in Week 3. If you are streaming defenses this year and it’s available in your league, do yourself a favor and pick it up.