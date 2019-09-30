Top 13 waiver-wire pickups for Week 5 of fantasy football

caption Jacoby Brissett, Wayne Gallman, and Darrel Williams are some of the top fantasy-football pickups heading into Week 5 of the NFL season. source Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Four weeks into the NFL season, bye weeks are beginning to bring havoc to fans of fantasy football.

On Sunday, a few players emerged as potential replacements for any fantasy players facing a particularly daunting bye week in the near future.

Here are 13 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their roster.

Fantasy football is in full swing.

After a Week 4 full of action, fantasy players are scrambling on Monday morning to work the waiver wire and fill in any gaps in their rosters.

Below, we’ve collected 13 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their rosters early in the season, going position by position to give you the best chance of earning your way to a first-round bye in the fantasy playoffs.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 44.8%

Week 4 stats: 385 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, one interception – 29.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: After a top-five performance in Week 3, Jameis Winston had a huge day on Sunday to finish the weekend as the top quarterback in fantasy. The Buccaneers likely won’t be in another 55-40 game, but Winston has proven he has the potential to be one of the best fantasy QBs in the league.

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts

ESPN fantasy ownership: 31.2%

Week 4 stats: 265 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one interception – 22.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jacoby Brissett has been pretty rock solid so far this season for fantasy owners, averaging 19 points per game. It’s not going to win your league, but he’s one to keep on your radar, especially with bye weeks starting.

Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN fantasy ownership: 55.9%

Week 4 stats: 87 rushing yards, three receptions, 28 receiving yards, three total touchdowns – 32.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Eagles’ backfield will still likely be a team effort, but Jordan Howard made the case on Thursday night that he should be the man with the ball in his hands around the goal line, scoring three touchdowns for Philadelphia in their upset over the Packers.

Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants

ESPN fantasy ownership: 68%

Week 4 stats: 63 rushing yards, six receptions, 55 receiving yards, two total touchdowns – 27.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Wayne Gallman was one of our top players to pick up last week as he stepped in for Saquon Barkley. On Sunday, Gallman did his best to live up to the player he was replacing, going off for 118 total yards and two touchdowns to finish as the fifth-best running back in fantasy.

Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

ESPN fantasy ownership: 35.3%

Week 4 stats: 13 rushing yards, three receptions, 43 receiving yards, two total touchdowns – 18.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Darrel Williams had made the most of his opportunities with the Chiefs, averaging more than 17 points over the past two weeks stepping in for an injured Damien Williams. He should have value for fantasy players in need of running back depth as long as he keeps getting playing time.

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

ESPN fantasy ownership: 6.2%

Week 4 stats: Three receptions, 94 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 24.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Titans rookie A.J. Brown had himself a day on Sunday, breaking off two big touchdowns for Tennessee in a win over the Falcons. Brown might be something of a boom-or-bust play moving forward. However, after taking two of his three receptions to the house, don’t be surprised if Marcus Mariota begins looking his way a bit more often.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

ESPN fantasy ownership: 69.7%

Week 4 stats: Six receptions, 62 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 24.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Courtland Sutton is already owned in nearly 70% of fantasy leagues, but if he’s available in yours, he’s worth a look this week. Sutton is averaging nine targets and 16 fantasy points per game so far this season. He could take another leap forward if the Broncos offense can find its rhythm.

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons

ESPN fantasy ownership: 35.5%

Week 4 stats: Nine receptions, 91 receiving yards – 18.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Mohamed Sanu might not be the flashiest name on the waiver wire this week, but for teams in need of an extra receiver for bye weeks, he’s a solid addition to your roster. Sanu is averaging six catches on eight targets per game so far this season and is a solid bet to hit between 12 and 16 points in PPR leagues.

Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills

ESPN fantasy ownership: 20.3%

Week 4 stats: Seven receptions, 75 receiving yards – 14.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Cole Beasley has been a PPR machine over the past two weeks, catching 15 balls on 23 targets in his previous two games to average just over 14 points per outing. He still hasn’t found the end zone this season, but that should eventually come, and when it does, you’ll want him in your lineup.

DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

ESPN fantasy ownership: 64%

Week 4 stats: Four receptions, 44 receiving yards – 8.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: DJ Chark would have had his fourth straight game with a touchdown had a penalty not called off his big play on Sunday. He is Gardner Minshew’s favorite target and is still owned in just 64% of leagues.

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks

ESPN fantasy ownership: 63.9%

Week 4 stats: Seven receptions, 57 receiving yards, one touchdown – 18.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Will Dissly was one of our players to add last week and rewarded those that did pick him up with another big outing. Dissly is now averaging 15 points per game as the sixth-best tight end in fantasy, and he’s still available in almost 40% of leagues.

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams

ESPN fantasy ownership: 1.9%

Week 4 stats: Five receptions, 44 receiving yards, one touchdown – 15.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Gerald Everett hasn’t been a huge part of the Rams’ passing attack thus far, but performed well in the team’s shootout against the Buccaneers on Sunday. He’s likely a matchup play on a week-to-week basis. But with an offense that looks to pass as much as Los Angeles does, he’s a solid investment.

Tennessee Titans Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 49%

Week 4 stats: One fumble recovery, five sacks, 10 points allowed – 7 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Titans defense has yet to allow an opponent to score more than 20 points this season, and faces the Bills and the Broncos over the next two weeks.