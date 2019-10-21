Top 14 waiver-wire pickups for Week 8 of fantasy football

caption Chase Edmonds could be the most valuable fantasy free agent of the NFL season thus far after his big game against the Giants on Sunday. source Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Seven weeks into the NFL season, it’s time to start finalizing your lineups for a playoff push.

On Sunday, a few players emerged as potential replacements for any fantasy player facing a particularly daunting bye week soon.

Here are 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their rosters.

Seven weeks into the NFL season, fantasy players are scrambling on Monday morning to work the waiver wire and fill in any gaps in their rosters.

Below, we’ve collected 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their rosters, going position by position to give you the best chance of earning a spot in your fantasy playoffs.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

source Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 37.4%

Week 7 stats: 337 passing yards, four touchdowns – 29.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Kirk Cousins was the second-best quarterback in fantasy this week, marking his third straight week as a top-10 fantasy option. After a shaky start to the year, the Vikings offense appears to be firing on all cylinders. With games against Washington and Kansas City on the horizon, it could be a good time to slot Cousins into your lineup if your current quarterback is struggling.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

source Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 48.6%

Week 7 stats: 364 passing yards, four touchdowns, one interception – 28.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Matthew Stafford had a solid Sunday, connecting with Marvin Jones Jr. for four touchdowns in a loss to the Vikings. While those numbers might be tough to replicate week-to-week, if your quarterback is on a bye for Week 8, the Lions have a good matchup against the Giants where Stafford could go off again.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

source Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 31.5%

Week 7 stats: 126 rushing yards, two receptions, 24 receiving yards, three touchdowns – 35 fantasy points

One thing to know: Chase Edmonds is the most important addition of the fantasy football season this week. After David Johnson left the game early, Edmonds torched the Giants defense for 126 yards on 27 carries, scoring three touchdowns in the process. With the Cardinals reportedly working out veterans like Jay Ajayi and Spencer Ware, it feels likely that Johnson’s injury is serious. Regardless of who Arizona signs, Edmonds will be the workhorse.

Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints

source Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 67.1%

Week 7 stats: 119 rushing yards, five receptions, 31 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 32 fantasy points

One thing to know: With Alvin Kamara out, Latavius Murray had himself quite a game on Sunday against a notoriously stingy Bears defense. Kamara might not be sidelined for long, but the Saints have long relied on two running backs to keep their offense moving. Murray can expect a heavier workload even once the nominal starter is back in the huddle.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 55.7%

Week 7 stats: Five rushing yards, four receptions, 26 receiving yards, one touchdown – 13.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jamaal Williams was shut out of the rushing game for the Packers this week, but has been getting involved in the Green Bay passing game with increased regularity. If you’re looking to buy a piece of the Packers offense as Aaron Rodgers continues to elevate his game, Williams is a player to consider placing a bid.

Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

source Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 82%

Week 7 stats: 10 receptions, 93 receiving yards, four touchdowns – 43.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Marvin Jones Jr. is already owned in 82% of leagues and isn’t a player we’d typically consider for this column. However, his breakout day on Sunday was so impressive it’s worth double- and triple-checking to see if he’s available in your league. The chances of him having another four-touchdown performance are slim to none, but games like that only make your quarterback more likely to target you in the future.

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts

source Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.2%

Week 7 stats: Six receptions, 106 receiving yards, two touchdowns – 28.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Zach Pascal is something of a boom-or-bust addition to your lineup this week. He’s been silent some weeks, and an absolute force in others. If you have bye weeks coming up and need a big day from a receiver not currently on your roster, Pascal is your man.

Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

source Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.4%

Week 7 stats: Eight receptions, 137 receiving yards – 21.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: After Auden Tate emerged as the Bengals hot new wide receiver through the first few weeks of the season, Alex Erickson shined on Sunday with eight catches for nearly 140 yards. Erickson got to 21.5 fantasy points without finding the end zone. Add some touchdowns to his next big game, and he could be a massive steal in the middle of the season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

source Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 55.2%

Week 7 stats: Two receptions, 133 receiving yards, one touchdown – 21.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Marquez Valdes-Scantling only needs one big play to prove he’s worth adding to your lineup. With the Packers still struggling with receiver injuries, there’s a good chance he’ll continue to be a go-to player for Rodgers when they need a spark.

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit Lions

source Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 6.9%

Week 7 stats: Eight receptions, 105 receiving yards – 18.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: If you can’t land Marvin Jones Jr. in your league, Danny Amendola is a fine consolation prize for fantasy owners hoping to get a piece of the Lions offense. Had one or two of the four touchdowns Jones caught gone Amendola’s way, he’d have been one of the top receivers of the week.

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

source Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 43.9%

Week 7 stats: Six receptions, 80 receiving yards, one touchdown – 20 fantasy points

One thing to know: Corey Davis appears to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Titans’ decision to back Ryan Tannehill as the team’s new starting quarterback. On Sunday, he led the team in receiving. It would be understandable if you didn’t want any part of this continually confounding Tennessee team, but Davis could be in for another big day against the Buccaneers.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

source Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 17.9%

Week 7 stats: Five receptions, 58 receiving yards, one touchdown – 16.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Kyle Rudolph was relatively silent early in the season, but has emerged over the past two games as a solid target for Kirk Cousins in the Vikings offense. There are plenty of mouths to feed in Minnesota, so targets may never skyrocket for Rudolph. But if he can make his count, he could be a viable fantasy player.

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams

source Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 64.4%

Week 7 stats: Four receptions, 50 receiving yards, one touchdown – 15 fantasy points

One thing to know: Gerald Everett finished the week as the sixth-best scoring tight end in fantasy. He could have been in for an even bigger day, as he was targeted 10 times and was able to snag just four catches. It’s a somewhat disappointing result for this week, but it bodes well for his future value.

Seattle Seahawks defense

source Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN fantasy ownership: 46.2%

Week 7 stats: One sack, 18 points against – 1 fantasy point

One thing to know: The Seahawks defense had a tough time containing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday, but this week will get to face a Falcons team that has been in shambles all season. Unless you think Atlanta is ready to turn things around, it’s a good week to stream Seattle.

