I stayed in the brand-new Waldorf Astoria in Bangkok, and thought it was the perfect respite in a city known for chaos

caption The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok makes an elegant and spacious addition to the local hotel scene. source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The storied Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York has been an icon for nearly a century. One of a few standards for elegance, class, and luxury in urban hotels – the Plaza, the original Ritz, and a few other historic spots – the Waldorf was, until recently, one-of-a-kind.

In 2006, Hilton Hotels – at that time owner of that first Waldorf – launched a new global brand based around the New York original. (Hilton no longer owns the New York Waldorf Astoria. It was purchased by Chinese conglomerate Anbang in 2014, but Hilton still manages it and owns the brand.)

Today, Waldorf Astoria is a powerhouse brand of luxury hospitality comparable to brands like Four Seasons. With more than 30 properties open around the world – some newly acquired or rebranded legacy properties, and some new hotels – and more locations set to open in 2019, the past decade-plus has been transformative.

One of the flagship openings in 2018 was the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, a new and massive addition to a burgeoning luxury hotel market. In just the past few years, Bangkok has seen an explosion of its tourism market, with a record-breaking 38.3 million international visitors to Thailand in 2018.

With 171 rooms and suites, five restaurants, and two breathtaking bars on the top floors, the Waldorf Astoria makes an elegant and spacious addition to the local hotel scene, offering an elegant oasis in a city that can otherwise be overwhelming in its crowded, traffic-jammed signature chaos.

My wife and I had the chance to stay in the Waldorf for three nights last month.

From the hotel’s food and service, to its architecture, amenities, and design, I was thoroughly impressed. While less expensive accommodations are available in Bangkok, I would likely opt to spend on the Waldorf again.

The ground floor of the Waldorf serves as the hotel’s entrance, with the bell and concierge desks near the door, but it isn’t the lobby.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The hotel sits in a 60-story tower in Bangkok’s central business district near the busy Ratchaprasong intersection, occupying floors six through 17, plus 55 through 57. Near shrines, luxury malls, and more traditional stall markets, the tower is steps from the BTS Skytrain, and easily accessible by taxi.

Rather than at the front desk, check-in takes place at comfortable seating areas throughout the lobby — the front desk staff brings everything you need to check in while you enjoy a welcoming cup of tea.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

When you arrive at the hotel, you’re escorted to the 16th floor, a spacious, airy lobby with floor-to-ceiling windows offering copious natural light and an unobstructed view of nearby Royal Bangkok Sports Club park.

High ceilings, neutral colors with orchid-inspired splashes of gentle colors, and natural light define the space, and introduce the palate used throughout the property. It isn’t necessarily eye-catching; instead, it feels calm, clean, and tranquil, a contrast to the hustle of the city surrounding it.

Subtle touches of Thai culture bring a pleasing effect to the space, never allowing it to feel like a fully Western hotel.

The hotel has 171 rooms and suites. We were on the 12th floor in a King Deluxe room, which is the standard baseline room type.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Everything in the room, from the curtains to the toilet seat, could be controlled by touchscreen panels and tablets strategically placed throughout.

One distinct way in which the room excelled: The seating area, with a couch, coffee table, and small dining table, felt like an entirely separate space from the sleeping area, despite the fact that the back of the curved sofa was against the foot of the bed.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

While I always like to have a chair or desk in a hotel room, so many of them are positioned awkwardly in the room, stuffed into whatever corner or square of floor was empty – there’s nothing like a hotel armchair and ottoman right on top of the bed, angled so that a seated person can’t even try to watch the television.

Here’s the seating area from another angle.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The bathroom was massive, in a narrow hallway that spanned the length of the room. It had double sinks, a soaking tub, and a rain shower.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

One of the hotel’s key features is a gorgeous infinity pool overlooking the Royal Bangkok Sports Club.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

On the 17th floor of the 60-story tower, this “rooftop” pool is actually on a small roof projecting from the building.

The spa is located on the same floor as the entrance to the pool.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

We were able to get massage appointments for the same day – I didn’t take any photos of the public spa areas out of respect to other guests who were there, but it was a very relaxing experience, from the moment we signed in and enjoyed a cup of cold green tea.

The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok features seven bars and restaurants throughout.

source Hilton

The crown jewel is the Front Room. Helmed by Noma alum Fae Rungthiwa Chummongkhon, the 60-seat space features a unique fusion Nordic-Thai cuisine. Unfortunately, we didn’t have a chance to try it for ourselves.

Next is Peacock Alley. A Thai take on the signature Waldorf Astoria lobby bar, Bangkok’s Peacock Alley offers light meals and snacks, cocktails, and coffee, tea, and pastries. We shared a few things, including the veggie bowl …

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

… And a couple of incredibly tasty spiced Thai iced teas.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Next, there’s The Brasserie. This French-inspired haunt is open all day, and doubles as the hotel’s breakfast spot.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

I’ve made no secret of the fact that I love hotel breakfast buffets, and the Bangkok Waldorf definitely delivered. There was a wide range of options, from pastries, to traditional Western breakfast items, to various Asian delicacies from all around the continent. I’m pretty sure it’s my first time pairing yogurt and granola with taro root dumplings, but I’d certainly do it again.

Bull & Bear, the hotel’s steakhouse, boasts a live raw bar, a menu featuring grilled meats and seafood, and a variety of sides, wines, and cocktails.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

We had dinner here one night – a break after a long day exploring and eating street food in the city – and it was fantastic. It was Valentine’s Day weekend, and I noticed that a lot of the clientele were Thai couples celebrating the holiday together.

The hotel also has two bars. The Loft is on the second floor from the top, and offers a variety of wines, spirits, and cocktails, including some developed based on the original Waldorf Astoria bar book.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The bar offers incredible panoramic views of Bangkok, and plentiful seating throughout the floor. To be sure you get the best seats by the windows, make a reservation or be ready to get there early.

And up one flight of stairs from the Loft Bar …

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

… On the top floor, the Champagne Bar offers a stylish ambiance and more incredible views.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Hilton Honors elite members who stay at the Waldorf can expect top-notch treatment.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Something I saw at the Bangkok Waldorf that I don’t often see at hotels: The front desk handed me a card outlining most of the benefits I was entitled to as a Diamond elite member. (I hold Diamond status because I have the Hilton Aspire credit card, which comes with top-tier status as a perk).

Bangkok is a polarizing city, with some travelers falling in love with the frenetic movement, noise, and grit, while others flee, after the shortest possible layover, to Thailand’s island resorts or northern cities and villages.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Despite being someone who usually feels at home in large cities, whether in South America, Europe, Asia, or home in New York, I found Bangkok draining. Definitely enjoyable – I’d love to go back – but tiring.

Perhaps that’s why I enjoyed the Waldorf so much. The hotel’s cool tranquility contrasted so sharply from the street just outside its doors that it felt like a reprise, a place to recharge and relax before a night out, or a day exploring.

Rates start at around 8,500 Thai baht (about $270) per night, although deals are sometimes available.

