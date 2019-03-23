One of the world’s most luxurious hotels has hired ‘Jet Lag Gurus’ to help guests recover from long flights

caption If you’re recovering from jet lag, you might as well do it in style. source Waldorf Astoria

The Waldorf Astoria is introducing “Jet Lag Gurus” to its hotels.

The gurus will advise guests on how best to recover from post-travel fatigue so they can enjoy their trip.

Suggested treatments naturally include massages, detox lunches, spa treatments, and baths with essential oils.

Isn’t it the worst when you check into a five-star hotel but you’re so jet lagged you can’t even enjoy the Champagne, fluffy robes, in-suite massages, or fine dining?

It’s truly a travesty many of us face on a regular basis.

Fortunately, one luxury hotel chain has now come up with a solution to the problem: a “Jet Lag Guru.”

The Waldorf Astoria is hiring Jet Lag Gurus at its hotels around the world “to help guests recover from long flights and time zone differences, so that they can get on and enjoy their holiday.”

And just what will said guru do?

Well, they’ll offer personal consultations with exhausted travellers, giving advice on how to treat the symptoms of long-haul travel.

Funnily enough, most of the example suggestions are hotel treatments, such as:

The ‘Jet Lag Cure’ treatment by Aromatherapy Associates at Waldorf Astoria Rome Cavalieri

A ‘restore your energy’ detox lunch

A Spa Guerlain Deep Muscular massage at Waldorf Astoria Trianon Palace Versailles to soothe aching muscles

A ‘night time tea’ and a bath drawn by the Bath Master at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah.

A Neom Tranquillity Bath at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah “to help relax and prepare you for sleep with a blend of nineteen pure essential oils, including English lavender, sweet basil, and jasmine”

If you’d rather get out and explore your new destination, some people swear by a process called “grounding” to cure jet lag, and it’s surprisingly simple.

According to Dave Asprey, a self-proclaimed “biohacker” who founded the health food diet Bulletproof, all you have to do is walk barefoot on the ground, ideally in mud, sand, or earth, and this is enough to reset your body clock after flying.

But even if grounding does work for you, that’s not to say you couldn’t also treat yourself to a massage, just to make sure.