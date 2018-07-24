15 tips and tricks for saving money at Walgreens

- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
- Walgreens sells everything from groceries to greeting cards.
- It also has a pharmacy offering services like free blood pressure tests and flu shots.
- Whether you’re shopping for groceries or picking up a prescription, there are a lot of tricks that can help you save money at Walgreens.
- Some of the tricks include signing up for the rewards program, checking online for exclusive deals, and using manufacturer’s coupons.
Walgreens is one of the biggest drugstore chains in the country, operating between 8,000 and 10,000 stores in the United States.
Whether you’re at Walgreens shopping for groceries or picking up a prescription, there are plenty of ways to score major deals and discounts.
The easiest way to save is through Walgreens’ free Balance Rewards program, which allows shoppers to earn points for every dollar spent, adding up to discounts on future purchases. Members can also track healthy activities like walking or biking to earn even more savings points.
Without becoming a member, there are still plenty of ways to find discounts at the store, like checking the Walgreens website and app, looking for orange clearance tags in-store, and knowing which aisles to check to find the best deals.
Here are some other tips to save money at Walgreens:
Join the rewards program. Almost every product sold at Walgreens has a lower price for rewards members.
Check online for deals that aren’t listed elsewhere. Sometimes, you can get as much as 50% off on products.
Check the Walgreens Savings Book online. Each month, Walgreens releases hundreds of dollars’ worth of coupons in an online book. The current July book offers over $350 worth of coupons.
Check the end caps of aisles for deals.
Look for orange tags to identify clearance items. The best clearance deals are usually at the end of the season or after a holiday.
Red tags on an item mean that the price has dropped.
Shop on Seniors Day — if you’re 55 and up or an AARP member, you can get extra savings by shopping on the first Tuesday of the month.
Use manufacturer’s coupons for brand-name products, like makeup or groceries. You can use one coupon for each product you buy.
Sign up for the Healthy Choices program to get rewards points for doing things like walking or logging how many hours you sleep.
Sign up for the newsletter for access to exclusive deals.
Or follow Walgreens on social media, where it posts exclusive deals and coupons.
Use the app to clip coupons, track your rewards, and fill prescriptions.
Join the Prescriptions Savings Club, which has discounts on thousands of medicines. It costs $20 to join for an individual and $35 for a family, but Walgreens writes on its website that members can save hundreds on prescription costs annually.
Get a rain check for out-of-stock sale items. If a product you want is on sale but out of stock, you can redeem a “rain check” and get the product at the sale price for up to 60 more days.
Schedule recurring deliveries for items you buy regularly to save up to 10% on products.
