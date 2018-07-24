15 tips and tricks for saving money at Walgreens

Walgreens is one of the biggest drugstore chains in the country, operating between 8,000 and 10,000 stores in the United States.

Whether you’re at Walgreens shopping for groceries or picking up a prescription, there are plenty of ways to score major deals and discounts.

The easiest way to save is through Walgreens’ free Balance Rewards program, which allows shoppers to earn points for every dollar spent, adding up to discounts on future purchases. Members can also track healthy activities like walking or biking to earn even more savings points.

Without becoming a member, there are still plenty of ways to find discounts at the store, like checking the Walgreens website and app, looking for orange clearance tags in-store, and knowing which aisles to check to find the best deals.

Here are some other tips to save money at Walgreens: