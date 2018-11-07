Even people who aren’t ‘Walking Dead’ fans will want to watch this video of Andrew Lincoln licking a fiery bat over and over

caption Andrew Lincoln takes some revenge on Negan’s bat Lucille, which was responsible for the death of two of his friends. source @austinamelio/Instagram

“The Walking Dead” star Austin Amelio shared a fun video of Andrew Lincoln on Instagram Tuesday to celebrate his final episode on the AMC series.

In the short clip, Lincoln is seen holding Negan’s barbed-wired bat, which was used to kill fan favorites Abraham and Glenn on season seven.

Lincoln takes the bat, which is on fire, and comes very close to licking the “Walking Dead” villain’s weapon of choice.

Fans loved it, calling Lincoln a “legend” and that this was their favorite thing. Watch the clip below. You’ll probably do so more than once.

