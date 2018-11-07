Even people who aren’t ‘Walking Dead’ fans will want to watch this video of Andrew Lincoln licking a fiery bat over and over

- source
- @austinamelio/Instagram
- “The Walking Dead” star Austin Amelio shared a fun video of Andrew Lincoln on Instagram Tuesday to celebrate his final episode on the AMC series.
- In the short clip, Lincoln is seen holding Negan’s barbed-wired bat, which was used to kill fan favorites Abraham and Glenn on season seven.
- Lincoln takes the bat, which is on fire, and comes very close to licking the “Walking Dead” villain’s weapon of choice.
- Fans loved it, calling Lincoln a “legend” and that this was their favorite thing. Watch the clip below. You’ll probably do so more than once.
