The 9 ‘Walking Dead’ characters fans would be most upset over if they were killed off the show

It’s only a matter of time until we see another character die on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

INSIDER surveyed 788 “TWD” fans and asked who they would be most devastated to see killed off the show.

Fans wouldn’t be happy if anything happened to Daryl or Carol. On the flip side, Alpha, Earl, Tammy Rose, Cyndie, and Yumiko received the least amount of votes for characters fans would be upset over seeing killed.

As the season nine finale of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” quickly approaches, we’re expecting at least one more big death on the way. We already asked fans who they believe is most likely to die next on the show, but who would they hate to see go?

INSIDER polled 788 self-proclaimed “Walking Dead” fans. First, we asked them to choose up to five characters they would be unhappy to see leave the show. We then asked them to select the one individual character that would make them the most upset. This list shows the one character fans would be most upset to see die on “TWD.”

On the flip side, no fans voted they would be most upset if Alpha, Earl, Tammy Rose, Cyndie, or Yumiko were killed off the series. Alden, Georgie, Luke, Kelly, and Father Gabriel didn’t get a lot of votes either. Keep reading to see who fans would be devastated to see killed off of “The Walking Dead.”

Who took this survey?

Respondents to our “TWD” survey ranged in age from under 17 to 75 and older. The largest percentage of survey takers (34%) were between the ages of 18 to 24. There were 275 respondents (~35%) who said they watched the show since season one and 687 (87%) people said they always keep up with the show. Our survey skewed slightly female with 461 women and 303 males responding, with 21 persons preferring not to respond regarding their gender.

9. Jerry (~2%)

caption Fans agree that they love Jerry’s positivity and want to see a good, happy person survive on this show. source Gene Page/AMC

Jerry became an instant fan favorite when he joined the show in 2016. Fans pointed out King Ezekiel’s right-hand man is one of the bright, humorous beacons left on the show, which can get dark and depressing during the zombie apocalypse.

“Jerry is such a positive person. He is the light [in] dark times. He gives people hope that life will get better,” one fan from Oklahoma said of why she would be devastated to see Jerry gone from the show.

Fans in our poll also voted Jerry as one of their top nine single favorite characters on “TWD.”

7. [TIE] Rosita (2%)

caption Christian Serratos has been on “TWD” since season four. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Fans are hoping the show will change up her comic death, pointing out that her TV counterpart has more emotional depth and growth than her character in the comics. In the comics, she gets taken by the Whisperers and killed.

When fans were selecting up to five characters they would be upset to see go, Aaron was the seventh most-voted for character. Rosita was further down the list.

7. [TIE] Maggie (2%)

caption Lauren Cohan left “TWD” on season nine, episode five, for now. She could come back to the show. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Lauren Cohan’s future on “TWD” may be uncertain as she’s currently starring on ABC’s “Whiskey Cavalier,” but fans don’t want to see her written off the show or killed.

Some fans noted they really connected with the Greene family and she’s the final one left after they all died or were murdered one by one.

6. King Ezekiel (3%)

caption Khary Payton joined “TWD” on season seven. source Gene Page/AMC

King Ezekiel was also voted the most likely to be killed off the show next in our “TWD” survey. Other than Jerry, fans agree Ezekiel is a source of hope and someone people love for his infectious positivity.

“He is a fierce yet humble warrior and one of the only survivors who can truly lead. It’s also admirable how optimistic he is no matter what happens,” wrote a young woman from Illinois. “His death in the comics was also incredibly brutal and devastating, and that fact alone makes me fear for his future on the show.”

5. Judith (5%)

caption “Star Wars” actress Cailey Fleming joined the show during season nine as a rough and tough Judith Grimes. source Gene Page/AMC

People have been big fans of Fleming since she joined the show as the new Judith Grimes on season nine. Only two respondents thought Judith would be the most likely character to die next on the show.

Most fans responded that Judith is just a kid on the show and that she needs to reunite with her dad, Rick, in the “Walking Dead” movies.

4. Negan (11%)

caption Love him or hate him, #TWDFamily doesn’t want to see Negan go. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Members of “TWD” fandom may still not forgive Negan completely for killing Glenn and Abraham years ago, but that doesn’t matter because they love Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s former Savior leader more. Fans want to see the Negan redemption arc and believe the character when he says he has changed.

“If Negan were killed off this season, Rick keeping him alive would have been for nothing. I think he will be a major contributor to Alexandria,” wrote a respondent from Michigan.

3. Michonne (14%)

caption Danai Gurira has played Michonne on “TWD” since season three. source Gene Page/AMC

When asked why they would be upset if Michonne was killed off the show, a lot of fans said she is one of the few characters keeping them around watching “TWD” now that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) is gone. Others cited her as a role model and pillar of strength.

INSIDER recently reported season 10 will be Danai Gurira’s final season on “TWD.” Many said when she leaves the zombie drama, they hope her exit is open-ended so she can find, and ultimately reunite with, Rick.

“She’s been such a strong force since her introduction. Losing Michonne would hurt the group immensely. She brings strength, intelligence, reason, leadership, and heart,” said a respondent from Ohio.

2. Carol (20%)

caption Melissa McBride is one of the few original characters left on the show since season one. source Jace Downs/AMC

Carol has undergone one of the biggest transformations on “TWD” and it’s one reason why fans would be heartbroken if she was ever killed off the show.

“She is the last surviving original female character and the one I least thought would still be there,” wrote a respondent from Canada. “Her story is not finished.”

“Carol encapsulates what the world of the ‘TWD’ makes you, and killing her would feel like a lot of progress thrown away,” wrote another fan from outside the United States.

1. Daryl (44%)

caption “TWD” mantra, “If Daryl dies, we riot” is still alive and well in the fandom. source Gene Page/AMC

Daryl was also voted fans’ favorite character in our “TWD” survey with 243 votes. He was picked nearly 500 times when fans were allowed to pick their top five favorite characters on the series.

Many respondents said they relate to Daryl and would hate to see one of the few original characters left on the show leave. Many see him as the lead of the show now that Rick is gone. Many said it would be tough to continue watching the show if Daryl, a character unique to the show, ever left the series. Many also noted he’s the “epitome of a survivor.”

“Daryl is one of the most interesting, fascinating, complex and most beautifully played characters ever created for TV,” wrote one fan from outside the U.S. and Canada. “Daryl dying would also make the least sense within the universe as he is clearly the most capable survivor with his hunting, tracking and fighting skills. He could have lived completely on his own during these 10 years and survived just fine. The amount of passion, love and effort Norman Reedus brings to the show is a gift.”