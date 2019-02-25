Sunday’s ‘The Walking Dead’ showed the zombie apocalypse from the POV of a deaf survivor. Here’s how it came together.

caption Connie risks her life to save another on Sunday’s “TWD.” source AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead’s” season nine, episode 11, “Bounty.”

Sunday’s episode changed things up by partially showing AMC’s zombie drama from the POV of a deaf character, Connie (Lauren Ridloff).

Episode director Meera Menon told INSIDER the team checked in with Ridloff, a deaf actress, to make sure everything felt authentic to her experience.

Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead” did something we’ve never seen before. Part way through the episode, AMC’s zombie drama swapped points of view to show us the apocalypse from the viewpoint of Connie (Lauren Ridloff), a deaf character on the show.

After hiding in a cornfield from the Whisperers, Connie ducks from safety to heroically save a baby from a group of the undead before hurtling herself into the corn maze. What follows is a scene which plays out like something in a mini-horror movie. With the sound garbled, we follow Connie as she scrambles through the field and you’re able to experience the stress of the bleak situation alongside her as she fights off characters who could just as easily be walkers or Whisperers.

“[Showrruner] Angela [Kang], the very first conversations I had with her, they were very interested in playing that sequence in that aversive style, handheld work, kind of close angle, tight-angled on Connie, a little bit frenetic, a little bit disoriented, playing with sound design to really anchor our sense of Connie’s point of view in this environment,” episode director Meera Menon told INSIDER. “All of that stuff was kind of on the page from the very beginning, and then it was up to us to really be able to execute on it.”

caption By telling the story from Connie’s POV, it made viewers unsure what danger may sneak up on her in the corn field. source AMC

Filming in a corn maze also helped add to the viewer’s disorientation, while heightening the sense of urgency.

“The corn maze, the good part about it, if you look in any given direction, you don’t necessarily know where you are,” Menon continued. “So we could shoot in one direction, shoot a bunch of stuff, shoot in another direction, shoot a bunch of stuff, and cut it together. If it didn’t necessarily make sense, that was OK as a sequence.”

Read more: ‘The Walking Dead’ director breaks down ‘horrifying’ moment on Sunday’s episode that isn’t in the comics

Menon says Ridloff, a former Broadway actress who was born deaf, had input on the scene as well to ensure it felt authentic.

“We were always checking in with Lauren about what felt right,” said Menon. “There’s a lot of looks that connect to Connie throughout the course of the episode once she hides in that field. She’s spotting a lot of things. She’s putting the puzzle pieces together based on what she sees. In terms of how I was staging it, I was always checking in with her to make sure, like, ‘OK, can you really see this? Can you not see this? I want to make sure that it’s real.'”

caption Connie protects the Whisperer baby with her life. source AMC

The added effect of not being able to hear who may be coming from any direction throws off the viewer as you’re waiting to see whether or not Connie may be grabbed by a walker, Whisperer, or someone else in the 90-second sequence. “Her biggest concern, and mine as well, and this would be across the board for any character, is to make sure the character’s intelligence shines through,” Menon added. “If they’ve made it this long in this world, those skills are sharp. You’re always wanting to make sure that these characters come across in the smartest way possible. We really worked with Lauren to make sure that the staging of everything and how Connie was experiencing this made sense.”

caption In a behind-the-scenes feature shown on “Talking Dead,” Lauren Ridloff referred to her character as a mama tiger swooping in to save the baby. source AMC

The baby Connie saved is safe and sound with Tammy Rose and Earl for now and it seems like the Whisperers aren’t concerned about getting that baby back. But Connie just volunteered to go track down the Whisperers with Daryl and Dog to go after Henry and Lydia. They may not be as forgiving or as thankful Connie snatched up one of their own if they run into her again.

You can follow along with our ongoing coverage of “The Walking Dead” here.