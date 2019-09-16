6 ways the first episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ could’ve been very different

caption It was originally written that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) would wear pants under his hospital gown. source AMC

“The Walking Dead” is premiering its 10th season in October on AMC.

Ahead of the premiere, Insider reviewed early versions of the show’s pilot script and it contains some key differences from the aired episode.

We would’ve seen more of Rick at the abandoned lot from the episode’s opening and Andrea’s sister had a different name.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re a big fan of AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” you’ve probably watched the first episode of the show at least a few times over the past nine years. But even if you’re a diehard fan, you may not be familiar with some of the changes the pilot script underwent.

While visiting the Writers Guild of America, Insider reviewed early scripts of “The Walking Dead.” Among them were two versions of the pilot episode from 2010, that had some subtle and larger changes from the episode that aired on TV.

From Rick nearly wearing pants during his famous hospital escape to an earlier reveal that Lori was Rick’s wife, keep reading to see how the first episode of the show could’ve been different.

We could’ve seen Rick stumbling around the hospital with pants under his hospital gown.

caption Hospital gowns usually don’t have a back, so this would have made sense. source AMC

Some of the most memorable shots from the pilot episode include Rick making his way through the abandoned hospital in nothing but a backwards hospital gown before riding a bike back to his neighborhood.

The early scripts had him pull his pants on underneath them before walking around.

“He’s on the edge of the bed, laboriously pulling his pants on… Rick emerges from his room again, wearing his hospital robe and pants.”

If you’ve ever worn a hospital gown, they’re usually missing the back so it would have made sense for Rick Grimes to put on some pants. But, to be honest, it probably would’ve looked pretty silly. The decision to have Rick wear his hospital gown backwards fixed that problem and looked more natural.

Carl had written his dad a card that was next to his hospital bed.

caption There’s no card behind the vase. If you go back to the pilot, you can see a row of cards on a dresser near the door. Going back after nine seasons and seeing another letter from Carl would have had a lot more meaning now. source AMC

In both versions of the script I read, Rick read his “get well” card that was propped behind the vase of dead flowers that showed how much time transpired between Rick’s coma.

Rick picked up the card and read it.

Here’s what it said:

“Dear Daddy, We miss you. Get well soon and come home!!! I love you, Carl.”

The script had Rick closing the card with a “pained, wistful smile” on his face.

This is something that would’ve been great to see on the episode knowing how Carl’s fate wound up years later on the show. It would’ve been a perfect bookend to Rick reading the letter Carl left for him after he died on season eight.

Read more: Here’s what Carl wrote in his ‘Walking Dead’ letter to Rick

The early scripts say the zombie apocalypse may have started because of a virus.

caption We never learn how the zombie apocalypse started on “TWD,” and creator Robert Kirkman said he never planned to tell anyone even though he knows the answer. source AMC

When Morgan fills Rick in on what happened since he was in the coma, Morgan says the media was under the assumption that this was all because of a virus.

“They were saying on the news some kind of virus. They were guessing,” said Morgan in the script.

In 2017, “The Walking Dead” creator, Robert Kirkman, said he knew what caused the zombie outbreak, referring to it as a virus, but said he’ll never tell anyone its origin because “it’s dumb.”

Read more: ‘The Walking Dead’ creator says he knows what caused the zombie virus, but we’ll never find out

When Rick leaves Morgan and goes off in search of his family, we almost saw more of him from the show’s opening minutes.

caption The scene with Rick shooting the little girl was always at the very beginning of the episode. We just wouldn’t have seen it revisited later on. source AMC

During the episode’s opening minutes, we’re introduced to Rick Grimes during a flash-forward in the zombie apocalypse. He comes across a little girl, but quickly learns she’s one of the undead.

Rick shoots the zombified girl and we never come back to the scene again. The early scripts cut back to Rick after he shot the little girl. The gunshot alerts all of the undead around him and causes him to run as he’s chased.

The scene is fun to read because it puts you inside of Rick’s mind and let’s you know what he’s thinking in that very moment:

“He gazes around – oh s—. He thought they were all actually dead. He had no idea so many of them weren’t. He hears a car door creak open – then another. A few are already crawling and slithering. Rick hauls a– back towards the cruiser, walkers appearing in the rows around him, fast glimpses as he runs.

He jumps in his car, starts the engine, backs out fast. A walker appears at his side window, clawing the glass, but Rick puts it in drive, accelerates away.”

There was really no purpose to revisiting this moment other than seeing Rick chased by a herd of the undead. The scene may have looked visually too close to the scene of Rick near the episode’s end where he’s outrunning a giant group of zombies in Atlanta.

Andrea’s younger sister was originally named Rachel.

caption Rachel was eventually changed to Amy. source AMC

In one of the two scripts we read, Amy’s name was Rachel and she would end up speaking with Rick over the police scanner.

On the show, it’s Shane who picks up the CB a little too late and misses Rick’s call.

We would’ve learned Lori was Rick’s wife in a totally different way.

caption Lori would’ve revealed she was Rick’s wife instead of Rick revealing his family photo to the audience. source AMC

The early script had Lori going through a photo album she salvaged from her house and slowly going through the photos.

“Photo after photo of the woman and her son – not with Shane, but with RICK. Obviously, a family. She is swept by emotion, blinking back tears.”

This is never seen on the aired version of the episode, although Rick mentions to Morgan before this moment that he noticed their photo album was missing.

Ultimately, Rick revealed his family to the audience when he finds a photo with Lori and Carl in his patrol car. The reveal was more effective and made it more heartbreaking for Rick since the audience saw his wife was already moving on with his best friend.

Bonus: Shane considered killing Rick on the season one finale.

caption Shane held a gun to Rick’s head while he was in a coma. That would’ve been dark. source AMC

Insider also went through the season one finale script and there’s more to the flashback scene where Shane attempts to get Rick out of the hospital.

Not only does Shane get a gun held to him by a soldier, who he swiftly talks down, but Shane considered shooting Rick in the head. In the script, its noted that Shane held a gun to Rick’s head – but only because he really thought he was dead.

That last part was an important moment to note because when Rick appeared at the campground taking Lori and Carl by surprise, Lori initially thought Shane lied about Rick’s death to her. Shane responded that he thought Rick was dead. Though he sounded sincere, the more that Shane’s character degressed during the zombie apocalypse, the less the group was able to trust him.