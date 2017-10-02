9 ‘The Walking Dead’ Halloween costumes you can do yourself

caption Grow a beard out for Halloween and go as Rick Grimes. source Gene Page/AMC

Many will be dressing up as their favorite characters from scary movies and hit shows this Halloween. With the eighth season of “The Walking Dead” premiering Sunday, you can bet it will be a popular choice at costume parties.

There aren’t a lot of official “Walking Dead” costumes since the majority of characters are wearing normal clothes most of the time, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of props and replicas to help you create the perfect Negan or Daryl look. It could be seconds away in your closet.

Though it’s easy to dress up as a fan favorite, we’d suggest going for a spin on some of the popular characters to stand out.

Here are our top choices for some do-it-yourself “Walking Dead” costumes.

Let’s start with an obvious one. You can’t go wrong with being the show’s main guy, Rick Grimes. But change it up a little.

caption Rick has had so many dramatic looks throughout the seasons. Pick any of them that have a beard. source AMC, FanJackets, HalloweenCostumes.com

Season one’s sheriff Rick is pretty outdated. Do yourself a favor and grow out your hair and grow a beard, and douse yourself in water to really capture that essence of Rick constantly being drenched in his sweat and tears. After that, splatter yourself with fake blood. If you’re going for that no-nonsense Ricktatorship look, you’ll want to just get it all over your jacket, clothes, and face for good measure.

If you’re going a bit more traditional, we forgive you. At least make sure you have his signature Colt Python and hatchet handy.

Rick Grimes jacket, $178, FanJackets.com Sheriff outfit: $50, HalloweenCostumes.com

Regular Rick too amateur for you? Go as Rick from season nine.

caption You would need a really nice beard to pull this off along with a crew cut. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

A huge time skip at the start of season nine resulted in Rick adapting a grayer, more mature look. The outfit is probably the easiest to pull off since it’s a pretty simple jeans and basic button-down.

Slim off-black jeans: $59.99, H&M This line of shirts match Rick’s aesthetic pretty well: starting at $20.75, Wrangler

Why be Rick when you can be Rark Grames?

caption If you have no idea who or what Rark Grames is, buckle your seat belts kids. source AMC/Reddit, aarong77

Only the biggest “Walking Dead” fans are going to appreciate this one.

Back in June, a student posted a portrait of the show’s main character that he made to the show’s subreddit. Fans were quick to notice it’s not an exact replica of Rick Grimes and dubbed it the name Rark Grames. Since then, it has gone viral and achieved “Legends” status on Reddit.

But for those who get the joke, they’ll be laughing sideways over this image. The best part? You don’t really even need a costume. Just print out this photo and wear it as a mask or slap it on a shirt.

You can find the full Rark Grames painting here.

Naturally, you can’t have Rick without fan-favorite, Daryl.

caption There’s poncho Daryl, but leather vest Daryl is preferred. source AMC, FanJackets.com

You can’t tote his motorcycle around, but you can find a crossbow and his leather vest. For an older Daryl look, his poncho is available here.

If you want to go all out, get a zombie ear necklace, like the one Daryl wore on season two. Don’t forget to nail down Daryl’s signature cry face. Crossbow, $73, Amazon Daryl’s leather vest, $99, FanJackets.com

There’s always Rick’s son, one-eyed Carl.

caption The rest of Carl’s outfit isn’t anything too special. source AMC, HalloweenCostumes.com

Carl lost one of his eyes on season six. If you’re not into wrapping bandages over your own, upgrade to an eye patch. If you want to be humorous, add this pudding lunch tote to complete the look. It’s Carl’s favorite snack from season four.

Or you can give yourself some wings like Matthew Witkowski at this year’s New York Comic Con and go as angel Carl.

Cowboy hat, $20, Etsy Carl’s fake pudding canister, $15, HalloweenCostumes.com

Rick and Carl wouldn’t be anywhere without their leading lady Michonne.

caption You can’t be Michonne without her main weapon. source AMC, Amazon

You’re going to need a wig and a sweet katana in order to pull off the samurai’s look. Fill her pockets with a few candy and protein bars to bring the look together.

Wig, $30, Amazon Leather vest, $59, Amazon Green cargo pants, starting at $30, Amazon Fold-over black boots, starting at $24, Amazon Toy sword, $14, Amazon Katana sling bag, $25, Amazon

If Michonne’s not your girl, go for Carol.

caption Carol has a few iconic looks throughout the show. source Gene Page/AMC, Amazon

You’ll need a short wig and her military warrior knife. Carol has had a few looks throughout the show. We suggest going for her season six look when going undercover as one of the wolves. You’ll need a dark blue raincoat, some face paint or fake blood to draw a “W” onto your forehead, and a bandana to cover your face.

Don’t forget to bake some cookies.

Raincoat, $30, AmazonGray wig, $15, Amazon Bandana, $6.99, AmazonMilitary warrior knife, $10, Budk

Maybe you want to grow your hair out or get a wig to be Maggie’s right-hand man, Jesus.

caption You can wear your hair up or down to dress up as Jesus. source Gene Page/AMC

Jesus has had a few different looks on the show, but if you’re going to be the Hilltop’s main man, you’re going to need an epic beard and luscious locks. A man bun will do fine, too.

Jesus has had a few different looks on the show, ranging from a vest to a more relaxed look on season nine with a simple cotton shirt. The item that always stays the same is Jesus’ signature trench coat that waves in the wind as he pulls off his ninja moves. Beanie cap optional.

Dark blue vest: $29, Amazon Brown pants: $28, Amazon Brown leather trench coat: $169, Amazon White or blue Henley shirt: $23, Amazon Beanie: $13, Amazon

A Comic-Con favorite is to dress up as the show’s villain, Negan.

caption You can’t go wrong with being the villain. source AMC, FanJackets.com

Who cares if Negan’s in jail right now? That doesn’t mean you can’t dress up as the character from when he was owning the apocalypse.

All you need is a black leather jacket, black jeans, a red scarf, and a replica bat, and you’re ready to go. You’ll also want to slick back your hair. Foul language not necessary.

Negan’s leather jacket, $168, FanJackets.com Red scarf, $13, Amazon Negan’s replica bat without blood, $45, HalloweenCostumes.com Negan’s bat with blood, $40, HalloweenCostumes.com