‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner Angela Kang and star Josh McDermitt explain why the season 10 premiere kicks off in space and what it means moving forward

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 10 premiere.

A satellite falls from space on the opening moments of the show.

Showrunner Angela Kang tells Insider they really spoke with someone at NASA to make sure it made sense for a satellite to fall to Earth this far into the zombie apocalypse.

At the episode’s end, Eugene is excited to salvage parts from the satellite.

McDermitt tells Insider he’s excited for Eugene to work with the radio he has. Maybe the satellite parts will shrink the distance between the communities. Could it maybe put him in contact with Rick, too? McDermitt was mum on that topic.

Season 10 of “The Walking Dead” kicks off in a way the show never has before – in space. A satellite crash lands near our survivors and they need to work fast to prevent a raging forest fire from getting out of control and destroying the communities.

Showrunner Angela Kang said the satellite falling from space came from speaking in the writer’s room about what happens over time in the apocalypse.

“One of the things that came up is that there would be these manmade things that degrade, and satellites when un-maintained, fall out of orbit. That’s something that would really happen,” Kang told Insider on Thursday while speaking about the premiere.

“We did some research about satellites, and how long they’d been in space and consulted with somebody at JPL (NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory) and actually Russian satellites, it’s about the right age that would fall out [of orbit],” she added on why the satellite would be falling now and not sooner.

Kang says the satellite also has a larger connection to a broader theme across the season.

“We thought there was some kind of fun in the fact that this season deals so much with paranoia and a sense of being watched and what’s real and what’s not,” said Kang. “Satellites are such as a symbol of, you know, at all times we can be tracked with satellite GPS technology. It allows our communications and so it has a role to play in other stories along that track.”

“We also thought that there was a fun idea of that Cold War conflict, which is one of the sort of themes and the feel of the season,” she added of the ongoing tension brewing between the communities and the Whisperers.

If you were watching the premiere closely, the satellite shown is Russian.

Does it have any ties to the cosmonaut who Victor Strand spoke with on season three of “Fear the Walking Dead”?

Afraid not.

“That’s just a coincidence, but yeah, we’re aware of that storyline,” she said.

Josh McDermitt tells Insider the satellite will be useful for his character, Eugene, this season. At the end of the premiere, Eugene insists that Michonne allow him and some others to salvage some parts from the USSR satellite.

McDermitt says other than getting to act with baby Coco, he’s really into Eugene working with the radio this season.

“Yeah, I think the communities are so far apart and it’s going to take this great distance and shrink it for us so we’re able to communicate to each other a lot quicker than riding on a horse for days to go talk to someone at the next community,” McDermitt told Insider Saturday afternoon at Paleyfest in New York City. “I think that’s really going to shrink our world in a great way.”

Eugene has kind of become the Thomas Edison of the apocalpyse.

“Yeah, he’s a bit of an inventor, but he’s just reinventing things that have already been invented,” said McDermitt. “It would be cool if he were able to get telephone communications back up and running. I mean, why not?”

It would be even cooler if Eugene could build something that could possibly reach and communicate out to whereever Rick Grimes is in the zombie apocalypse.

When we asked McDermitt if Eugene was able to make something that could possibly reach and communicate to Rick’s mysterious whereabouts, he said, “I mean, hey, I don’t know anything about anything.”

We’ll just have to continue to watch and see what Eugene uses the satellite parts for in the future. You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.