‘The Walking Dead’ made a big departure from the comics and fans think it may position a character as the new leader of the show

caption Aaron may be taking on a bigger role after Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead.” source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead,” “The Bridge.”

Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead” saw one mysterious death at the episode’s end, but it was another big loss earlier in the episode that got the fandom talking.

Aaron (Ross Marquand) got his arm lodged under a giant log during a walker attack and the injury was so bad that it had to be amputated. Nurse-in-training Enid (Katelyn Nacon) was forced to cut off Aaron’s arm as the patient was awake to feel the entire thing.

Many fans didn’t see it coming.

Looking at Aaron’s arm after that accident like: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/zPIa9xdBZT — Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) October 15, 2018

He has to have his arm cut off and burned while being sober. I’d rather die. #TheWalkingDead — ????????Vali Lucifer???????? (@HunchoYonko) October 15, 2018

After the initial shock of Aaron losing his arm settled in, comic fans thought the show may be positioning the character to take over as one of the show’s main leads when Rick (Andrew Lincoln) ultimately leaves.

Why?

Rick famously loses his right arm early in the comics at the hands of the Governor. It never happened on the show, despite Lincoln asking for it to happen.

caption Do you see a resemblance? source AMC/Skybound

Now, with his arm gone, many were quick to notice that Aaron’s entire look will make him appear a lot like Grimes in the comics, even moreso than Lincoln.

Aaron really is comic book Rick!# TWD pic.twitter.com/SeBQ6VNfn0 — M.K.???? (@ThaBougieChick) October 15, 2018

Wait…. is Aaron becoming the replacement for rick?? First The beard now the arm is cut off(comic book reference)???? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/GdJ9PgV2ER — Insta:@T_Dayyyy (@T_Dayyyy) October 15, 2018

It’s official, Aaron is the official comic book Rick Grimes #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ngTyCvezhx — Julian Cannon????(maybe) @RICC 2018 (@julianexcalibur) October 15, 2018

With Lincoln leaving the show, Aaron may step up to be the new leader of Alexandria.

That would make sense since Aaron’s not only a well-respected member or Alexandria, but he was also one of the original members who went on runs to invite more survivors into the community.

You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here throughout the season.