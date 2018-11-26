‘The Walking Dead’ just ended on a major shock and fans are devastated

caption Everything did not end as planned on Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” for Aaron and Jesus. source AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season nine, episode eight, “Evolution.”

Sunday’s mid-season finale of “The Walking Dead” brought horror back to the show with the inroduction of the Whisperers, a group of survivors who wear the masks of the undead over their faces.

Their arrival on the AMC zombie drama came with the unexpected loss of one of the show’s bigger characters.

This is your last chance to head back before we dive into major spoilers.

caption Aaron is not OK with the situation he, Jesus, and Eugene find themselves in near the episode’s end. source Gene Page/AMC

During the show’s final minutes, Aaron, Jesus, and Eugene scrambled through a cemetery in the night fog as they were chased down by a herd of walkers.

As Aaron and Eugene fled to safety, Jesus stayed back to fight off the rest of the undead. In an incredible fight sequence, Jesus slayed walker after walker. Just when it looked like he was in the clear, the final walker in his path sidestepped and drove a sword through Jesus’ back.

caption If your worried about Tom Payne’s long locks, he told INSIDER he’s keeping them. For now. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

It was a brutal moment that left fans gutted.

Not my Jesus!! ???????? Can this not be real? #TalkingDead — ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@eUnicorn__1) November 26, 2018

The mistakes @WalkingDead_AMC made with this character and this actor are ridiculous. I thought I’d be here til the end but this is that last straw. Goodbye #twd — greyhoundsgirl ???? (@rileysgirl) November 26, 2018

Jesus deserved better ???? he was wasted by the writers and Gimple!!! #TWD#TheWalkingDead — Estevan Casas (@EstevanC530) November 26, 2018

Not Jesus!!!! Noooooooooo #TheWalkingDead — The Nurse You Love to Hate (@Nishakakes85) November 26, 2018

Many were upset that they wouldn’t get to see Aaron and Jesus together on the show. (In the comics, they become a couple.)

Why would you sink my ship?!???????????????? #Jesus #Aaron Amazing fighter. Optimistic, moral character. Great, fair leader…..why?? Do you like torturing us????????? Poor Aaron, can't catch a break????????????????????????????????????????#TheWalkingDead #TWD — Vanessa (@VNG1997) November 26, 2018

Just as it looked like Jesus and Aaron might hook up, Jesus dies. Can’t poor Aaron get a break? — Tootie (@TootieIB) November 26, 2018

We were robbed…Aaron and Jesus — ???? lisa_oms ???? (@lisa_oms) November 26, 2018

“I was kind of frustrated with what I had gotten to do on the show and I was kind of a bit bored with it,” Tom Payne told INSIDER of playing Jesus on the show. “If I wasn’t being given anything, I was kind of ready to go. And then when [showrunner] Angela [Kang] called me, I was quite chill about it. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Great. Cool.'”

“I was pretty happy with the whole thing,” Payne said of the way he was killed off. “I just want to tell a good story and be part of a shocking moment on the show. I much rather be that than hang around at the Hilltop for another few years.”

caption Tom Payne told INSIDER he had some frustrations with his character not leaving the Hilltop and interacting with more characters for most of his tenure on the show. source Gene Page/AMC

Payne acknowledged that some fans will be upset with his departure, but he thought it would be because his character didn’t fulfill all of the storylines he had in the comics.

“I think there will be backlash because he’s such a popular character in the comic books and I don’t think he quite got the storylines that people might have been expecting,” said Payne. “I think there would probably be a bit more of a backlash about that. I think the way he goes and what it does for the story is really strong.”

caption One of those storylines fans won’t see? Jesus and Aaron in a relationship. source Gene Page/AMC

“Obviously, for comic-book readers who love the character of Jesus, this will be a big blow,” showrunner Angela Kang told INSIDER. “But we’ve often deviated from the comic in deaths throughout history. Rick is still the lead of the comics and we had to write out Andrew Lincoln this year. There’s definitely a lot of things that are different.”

Kang said it’s normal to expect a bit of backlash, but is proud of the amount of diverse characters that are represented on the series.

“We have a very good record of diversity both on screen and behind the scenes. Our writers room is incredibly diverse,” said Kang. “At this point, so many of our characters fall into some sort of a minority or underrepresented group that it’s kind of hard to say that any particular group is off limits. What we want to do is just show that there is a variety of people just like there is in the world and we’re proud of that representation on screen.”

While Jesus is gone, there are still four openly gay characters on the show. There’s Aaron, Tara, and newly-introduced couple Magna and Yumiko.

caption Magna and Yumiko joined the show at the very end of season nine, episode five. source Gene Page/AMC

The series also recently introduced the character Connie, who is deaf. She is played by deaf actress Lauren Ridloff.

caption Connie and Kelly are two new additions to the show after the six-year time jump. source Gene Page/AMC

Jesus’ death was teased throughout the episode as several characters at the Hilltop said they would consult Jesus when he returned to the community about Magna’s new group and Henry’s misbehavior. Someone else, probably Tara, will now have to step up as the Hilltop’s new leader.

caption The Hilltop is about to go through some major changes after Sunday’s mid-season finale of “The Walking Dead.” source Gene Page/AMC

