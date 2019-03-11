‘The Walking Dead’s’ Khary Payton can’t wait to show his 2 daughters ‘Captain Marvel’: ‘Any time I can help them understand their power is a good thing’

caption “The Walking Dead’s” Khary Payton shows some love for Captain Marvel. source Gene Page/AMC, Marvel Studios

Khary Payton plays King Ezekiel on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and is also the voice of Cyborg in DC’s animated “Teen Titans.”

T hough he may be on #TeamDC, Payton has a lot of love for Marvel and its latest film, “Captain Marvel.“

T he actor told INSIDER the movie has a strong message for empowering women and delivers a message he wants his two young daughters to see on screen.

“My girls are the most powerful beings in the universe as far as I’m concerned,” said Payton.

Payton saw “Captain Marvel” Friday and he told INSIDER it’s an experience he can’t wait to share with his daughters.

“Any time I can help them understand their power is a good thing,” he added. “I think ‘Captain Marvel’ definitely does that. And I just think it’s also just extraordinary storytelling on a lot of levels.”

caption Captain Marvel’s powers are limited at the movie’s start by a race of aliens called the Kree. She originally believes that’s for the best. source Disney/Marvel

The latest Marvel movie follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) a former United States Air Force pilot who gains superpowers after an accident. Throughout the film, she’s encouraged to control her emotions to prevent her from using her new powers to their full extent.

Danvers winds up on a journey of self-discovery, ultimately learning she shouldn’t be afraid to be herself and show off her superpowers.

“It slowly builds and works on you in a way that a movie hasn’t for me in a long time, and I just really loved it on so many levels,” said Payton. “I won’t spoil anything for anybody, but I just loved it.”

Payton told INSIDER he wasn’t sure when he and his girls were going to see Marvel’s latest entry in its cinematic universe. He said they had to see Warner Bros.’ “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase,” out Friday, first.