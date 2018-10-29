Police in England found a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire after a car chase, and it looks just like ‘Lucille’ from ‘The Walking Dead’

caption A composite image showing Negan, whose character on “The Walking Dead” uses the spiked baseball bat, and the weapons recovered by the Essex Police. source Gene Page/AMC; Essex Police

Police in England found an exact replica of a barbed-wire baseball bat featured in “The Walking Dead” TV show, which is named “Lucille.”

Officers found the weapon after a car chase in Essex on Saturday.

The bat’s owner managed to escape from the police, but left four weapons – including the “Lucille” lookalike – in the car.

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whose character Negan uses “Lucille” to terrorize people in the TV show, saw the news and jokingly pleaded his innocence.

Police in England discovered a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire after a police chase on Saturday – and it is just like the iconic weapon, “Lucille,” from the TV show “The Walking Dead.”

Essex police found four weapons – including the baseball bat covered in barbed wire – in a car ditched after a police chase in South Ockendon, Essex, PC Paul Glensman tweeted after the chase on Saturday.

Here’s “The Walking Dead” character Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, carrying “Lucille” in the show.

source Gene Page/AMC

And here’s the photo of the “Lucille” replica seized by Essex police:

caption The weapons found by Essex Police: The bat just like ‘Lucile’ is at the top, covered in barbed wire. source Essex Police

“Lucille” became an iconic part of the AMC show after Negan used it to kill multiple characters, including Steven Yeun’s Glenn, in the show. The weapon was named after Negan’s late wife, Lucille.

Glensman, the Essex police officer, tweeted photos of the car and the weapons on Sunday, and tagged Morgan’s handle in his caption: “Some nasty items found inside, including @JDMorgan’s #lucille. Glad these have at least been taken off the streets tonight.”

He added that the weapon’s owner “got away,” but that the force had started inquiries into the case. INSIDER has contacted Essex Police for further comment.

Morgan responded and appeared to jokingly plead his innocence. Police then replied in jest to say that they eliminated Morgan from their investigation.