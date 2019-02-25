‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner confirms Rick and Michonne weren’t officially married, and hints viewers may learn her last name

caption What is Michonne’s last name. Showrunner Angela Kang tells INSIDER she doesn’t think Michonne took the last name Grimes. source Gene Page/AMC

“The Walking Dead” has never revealed the last name of a few of its characters, including Michonne.

INSIDER asked showrunner Angela Kang whether or not we’ll ever learn her last name.

Surprisingly, she hinted that after six seasons, it’s something fans may eventually learn.

Michonne (played by Danai Gurira) has been on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” since season three. But unlike most characters on the show, we’ve never learned her last name.

It’s something fans have found strikingly odd and it often comes up in conversation along with fan curiosity over King Ezekiel’s last name. While recently speaking with showrunner Angela Kang, INSIDER asked her about the popular fan question and whether or not we’ll ever learn Michonne’s last name.

“I don’t want to speak about the name right now because I’m reserving the right to get into that,” said Kang, hinting that we may eventually learn Michonne’s last name on the zombie drama.

The fandom often refers to the character fondly as Michonne Grimes since she was in a relationship with the show’s main character Rick for several years. It was recently revealed the two also have a child, Rick Jr., together. Kang had an intriguing answer.

caption Michonne and Rick did almost everything together after meeting at the prison. She became a surrogate mother to Carl. source AMC

“I don’t think Michonne took the name Grimes,” she added. “They were a committed couple to each other but were not officially married and they were both OK with that. For all intents and purposes, she was Rick’s wife. That’s kind of our thinking about it.”

There you have it. Michonne is not “officially” Rick Grimes. But that doesn’t change that she was Rick’s wife any less. Does that change the way you think about the power couple at all?

You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.