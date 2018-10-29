The opening minutes of next week’s ‘The Walking Dead’ tease Rick’s fate may not be what it seems

caption Next Sunday’s episode opens up in a familiar location where Rick is having some trippy dreams. source AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead,” “The Obliged.”

If you don’t want to wait to know the answer to Sunday’s brutal cliffhanger on “The Walking Dead,” you’re in luck. You can watch the opening minutes of Rick Grimes’ final episode of the zombie drama right now.

Good news. It looks like Rick’s not going to die – at least not from laying unconscious on a slab of concrete.

On Sunday’s episode, it wasn’t looking so good for the show’s longtime leader as he was thrown off of a horse onto a piece of rebar that he couldn’t get up from.

caption The horse left Rick to die on Sunday’s episode. source AMC

AMC’s paid subscription service, AMC Premiere, makes the opening minutes of the following week’s episode of “The Walking Dead” available a week in advance. Unsurprisingly, the scene wound up on YouTube shortly released.

It’s a slightly strange decision for AMC to make the opening of Rick’s final episode available because it gives away some major spoilers, but it will give you the relief you need if you were left upset and frustrated by Rick falling onto a piece of rebar.

The clip opens upon one first shown on Sunday’s aftershow, “Talking Dead,” where Rick falls into a trippy dream sequence where he sees himself from season one lying in the hospital bed in a coma. Season nine Rick is telling his younger self to wake up.

As more of the scene is shown, Rick sees a series of helicopters flying towards him, he hears Morgan’s voice from the premiere asking him about his injury, and he then looks down to see he’s covered in blood from the metal rod that went through him.

Season one Rick wakes up from his coma and tells his counterpart to wake up. We then flash back to season nine Rick as he struggles to lift himself off of the bar all alone. Rick is miraculously able to use his belt to pull himself up. Thank goodness that horse stuck around because Rick is somehow able to make his way onto it and head off down another road. We know he’s not heading back towards the campsite where the Saviors and Oceanside are so we’ll have to wait to see where our sheriff winds up.

Watch the scene below.

“The Walking Dead” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC. Next week will mark Rick’s final episode. You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.