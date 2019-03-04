‘The Walking Dead’s’ Ryan Hurst says he would try being a Whisperer if a zombie apocalypse ever really happened

caption Ryan Hurst is underneath that mask. His character on “TWD,” Beta, doesn’t really like to take it off. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, AMC

INSIDER spoke with Ryan Hurst about joining AMC’s “The Walking Dead” as a member of the new villainous group, The Whisperers.

Hurst told us what he would do if there was a real zombie apocalypse.

The Beta actor told INSIDER he would try walking among the undead, just like his Whisperer group.

He also said he would make sure he has a good pair of shoes, layers of clothes to prevent bites, and some gold teeth.

If a zombie apocalypse ever happened, do you know what you would do and where you would go?

Ryan Hurst, who plays villain Beta on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” said he would try to blend in with the dead, like his character on the show.

“Sure, why not? You wear dead skin, everybody’s happy. They’re not gonna try to kill you,” Hurst told INSIDER of his zombie apocalypse plan. “They don’t know that you’re there. It’s zombie camouflage. It’s all good.”

caption Ryan Hurst says he’d walk among the undead during a zombie apocalypse. source Gene Page/AMC

Hurst points out other characters like Rick and Glenn knew from the start that camouflage was a good way to stay safe, for a while anyway. (It didn’t exactly work out for Father Gabriel who received an infection and lost partial eyesight.)

Read more: Here’s the mysterious illness that’s plaguing Father Gabriel on ‘The Walking Dead’

“All the other characters did it with their meat ponchos. That’s one way,” Hurst said of ways to blend in with the undead. “Ours is a little more stylish.”

caption Glenn and Rick walked among the dead on season one merely covered in guts. source AMC

That’s definitely one way to describe wearing dead people’s faces over your own. Hurst wouldn’t only rely on having a good face mask. He pointed out three other key survival items he would make sure to have.

“[A] good, comfortable pair of shoes, layer up so that they can’t bite through you, and make sure you got your teeth in order,” Hurst said, referencing several of his character’s gold teeth. “Then, the rest is easy.”

caption Ryan Hurst’s Beta wears several layers of clothes and some thick boots. source Gene Page/AMC

“The greatest part about the Whisperers is that they’re smart,” Hurst pointed out about a pro to going it with the undead. “If food and water are in high demand, what you have to do is preserve your energy. Stop fighting so much! Fighting takes energy! Just walk slow, talk low. You know what I mean? Blend in. Look, these zombies are going nowhere in a hurry. Just let everybody calm down.”

By the way Hurst sees it, Rick and the gang were taking the wrong approach for years. Would you try to blend in with the undead if there was a zombie apocalypse or would you try to find a safe space and group to survive alongside?

You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.