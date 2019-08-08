The 10 first photos from ‘The Walking Dead’s’ next season tease Michonne’s final episodes

caption Danai Gurira will bid goodbye to “The Walking Dead” on season 10. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

AMC released the first photos from the 10th season of “The Walking Dead.”

Carol, Daryl, Negan, Judith, Michonne, and more are teased in the new images.

The first photos for season 10 of “The Walking Dead” are here and they tease a lot of Daryl, Carol, Judith, Negan, and, especially, Michonne.

Danai Gurira officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con that she’ll be leaving the show after season 10. While the photos don’t appear to show the Whisperer villains, a close look shows the return of Cyndie (Sydney Park) who we haven’t seen on the show since Rick’s final episode early last season.

Before the zombie series returns to AMC on Sunday, October 6, get a peek at what to expect from the new season.

Carol left her husband Ezekiel at the end of season nine to live with her friends, including Daryl.

caption Daryl and Carol are back in BFF mode in this season 10 photo. We’re digging Daryl’s new poncho. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Are the two running off somewhere together on Daryl’s motorcycle or are they simply on patrol? It probably has something to do with the latter.

Many fans thought we may start to see a romantic pairing between Carol and Daryl. On season nine, Ezekiel didn’t like how close the two were. Now, that Carol’s mourning the loss of her adopted son Henry with Ezekiel, we’ll probably see her lean on Daryl more as she did when she lost her daughter Sophia.

Will it lead to something more? Perhaps. But the two have always struck us as platonic friends.

Father Gabriel, Eugene, and Siddiq are patrolling Alexandria. Siddiq appears to be carrying his baby in tow.

caption This trio is about to become “The Walking Dead’s” version of “Three Men and a Baby.” All three of them are in love with Rosita. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

On season nine, we learned Rosita was pregnant with Siddiq’s baby. The only problem? Rosita was dating Father Gabriel. Drama!

If that wasn’t enough, Eugene (in the center of the photo above), was trying to tell Rosita about his undying love for her last season. Somehow, all three men put their differences aside in the zombie apocalypse and now it looks like they may be raising that child together. We’re getting serious “Three Men and a Baby” vibes.

The big takeaway from this photo is that the start of season 10 will be skipping ahead a few months. At the end of season nine, Rosita was several months pregnant.

In more serious matters, it’s been a decade of zombies, and the dead are still a threat to mankind.

caption Is this a random group of zombies or part of the giant group Alpha has gathered and is waiting to set loose. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Are all of them really the undead though or are some of them Alpha’s group of Whisperers, who wear the skin of the dead over their faces?

The season 10 trailer showed Carol and others trespassing into Alpha’s territory, something the Whisperer leader won’t be happy about. On season nine, Alpha warned Daryl that she has a giant horde of the undead at her disposal. If these aren’t a few stragglers, this could be a part of that herd.

That’s nothing Daryl, Michonne, and the crew can’t handle.

caption Look closely at the people in this photo. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

We’re not sure what started that fire in the background, but look closely at the five people in that photo. According to AMC’s photo description, the woman next to Daryl is Cyndie (Sydney Park). The actress hasn’t been seen on the show since Rick disappeared on season nine, episode five. Honestly, we thought she may not have survived.

Cyndie is the leader of Oceanside, the female-centric community which had every man slaughtered by the Saviors. That makes us think we’ll be seeing more of her group on season 10.

The previous photo makes us think Michonne and Daryl are paying a visit to the Oceanside community.

caption Are Michonne and Daryl trying to handle a zombie problem or something else? source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

We haven’t seen Oceanside in awhile. In the comics, their group becomes a valued part of the community because of their ability to fish. We’ve already seen some boats teased in the new trailer, hinting that someone will be going on an adventure.

In the comics, Michonne goes out to see for awhile after having a tough time of things.

Michonne also has a new pal in Magna.

caption Nadia Hilker joined “The Walking Dead” last season as the comic character. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Are they seeking some vengeance on the Whisperers or are they simply out scavenging?

We don’t think this is a normal scavenge. It looks like Yumiko has found a body or something troubling.

caption Eleanor Matsuura plays Magna’s girlfriend, Yumiko. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

From the cans hanging in the background, it looks like a trap was laid.

Negan shows off some longer hair. Despite saving Judith at the end of season nine, it looks like he’s still locked up.

caption Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays Negan on “The Walking Dead.” Seth Gilliam plays Father Gabriel. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Hopefully, Father Gabriel doesn’t leave the prison cell open this time around. The last time it was left open, Negan briefly escaped.

Negan has supposedly changed over the six+ years that he’s been in his cell. It looks like the survivors may finally let him out in the sun.

It looks like Father Gabriel may be putting Negan to work.

caption This photo is labeled as being from the season premiere. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

But he’s still going to have Negan under a watchful eye. In the trailer for the season 10 premiere, we saw Negan helping in the garden.

He may become more useful to the group as the season progresses, especially if Alpha, Beta, and the Whisperers are still a threat to the communities. We see Father Gabriel try and pair Negan and a reluctant Aaron together as a team.

In the comics, Negan becomes very useful in a war against the Whisperers, going up against Beta.

Michonne looks terribly unsettled by something she sees.

caption We know she’ll go to any lengths to protect Judith. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Danai Gurira will be leaving “TWD” after season 10. Will the Whisperers or something else be her downfall or will something lead her away from Alexandria to possibly go in search of Rick?

We’ll have to wait until “TWD” returns to AMC on Sunday, October 6 at 9 p.m.

Until then, you can catch up on our breakdown of the season 10 trailer here.