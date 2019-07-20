19 questions we have after watching the first ‘Walking Dead’ trailer for next season

caption Judith looks like she found a Whisperer mask and we’re not OK. source AMC

The trailer for “The Walking Dead’s” 10th season was released at San Diego Comic-Con Friday.

INSIDER breaks down the biggest questions we have about the new season, including how much time has passed and why Michonne appears to have Negan’s baseball bat.

AMC released the first trailer for season 10 of “The Walking Dead” and it teases Rosita’s baby, boats, and an unexpected new romance for Michonne.

Before the series’ return to AMC Friday, October 6, let’s break down the biggest surprises and questions we have.

How much time has passed since the end of season nine to the beginning of season 10?

caption Clearly some time has passed. source AMC

Rosita is seen with her baby so clearly some months have transpired. The last time we saw everyone, Rosita was around five months along during the winter.

Is that Henry?

caption He died last season. source AMC

That boy in the doorway looks a lot like Carol’s son, Henry. But that can’t be him. Is Carol seeing things again? She had some visions of dead people on season seven when she wasn’t doing so hot.

Why does Judith have a Whisperer mask?

caption That’s certainly what it looks like. source AMC

We would prefer it if young Judith was nowhere near Alpha, Beta, or any of the Whisperers.

Is something going on with Siddiq?

caption Siddiq is seen with his and Rosita’s baby. source AMC

A scene near the trailer’s start seems a bit blurred and then we see him appear to be dunked in water. He could be suffering from survivor’s guilt after Alpha let him live over his friends.

Are Lydia and Negan going to become friends?

caption Lydia looks like she has taken up learning how to use Henry’s stick to defend herself. source AMC

Negan can be seen speaking to Lydia. (Look closely at the shirt.)

Who is Daryl punching now?

caption Do you think that’s Negan? source AMC

Daryl goes off on Negan in the trailer right before this shot, but we doubt that’s who he’s seen swinging at here. It’s probably someone from the ensemble of characters on the show. Perhaps it’s a Whisperer who was captured.

Are Daryl and Connie finally becoming a thing?

caption We’re still not sure if we’re calling them Donnie or Dognie. source AMC

We’re glad to see Dog is doing well, too.

Are Aaron and Negan going to work together and who are they fighting?

caption Without Jesus (RIP), Aaron could probably use some help. source AMC

The Whisperers are clearly a threat still. Negan seems like a capable fighter, as Gabriel points out to Aaron. In the comics, Negan infiltrates the Whisperers and famously fights Beta. We’re here for that.

Why is Negan covered in blood and whose is it?

caption Is Negan up to no good or is he becoming one of the good guys? source AMC

We saw Negan’s out of his cell. What is he up to? Is he helping fight off the Whisperers?

Does Negan hit Aaron or is that a cleverly edited trailer?

caption Aaron looks like he’s in a rough spot. source AMC

The immediate next shot shows a bloodied crowbar, suggesting Negan was swinging it. The person on the ground? Aaron. You can identify him by the weapon attached to his one arm.

We’re thinking this may be Beta or a Whisperer. Because of this attack, Father Gabriel probably tells Aaron to seek aid in Negan. This makes the most sense because Aaron looks a bit beaten up when Gabe makes the suggestion.

Does Aaron have other cool weapons to attach to his hand?

caption Negan’s digging it. source AMC

Aaron showed off a defensive walker weapon attached to him in place of the hand he lost last season. Surely, this can’t be the only attachment he has. We know he has a false hand. A knife seems like it would be helpful to stab walkers.

Why are Michonne, Judith, Connie, Kelly, and more at the ocean?

caption Do they head here the same day Judith finds the Whisperer mask because she’s wearing that same shirt. source AMC

Are they building an army at Oceanside to go up against the Whisperers? We see Alden and a bunch of others training.

What is this all about?

caption We approve of these shields with spikes. source AMC

The beach training (assuming that’s what it is) is looking really intense.

Is Father Gabriel in jail or just visiting?

caption It’s tough to tell here. source AMC

He’s probably just visiting Negan when he was in his cell, but it’s tough to tell.

What’s with this fire and who or what started it?

caption Also is this a new character? source AMC

A pretty distinct fire can be seen halfway through the trailer.

What is going on with Michonne and Ezekiel?

caption This was unexpected. source AMC

The two surprisingly kiss in the new trailer and we have a LOT of questions. What about Rick? Has Michonne given up on him? (Not likely. She’s still wearing Rick’s ring around her neck.)

What happened to Carol and Zeke? They started drifting away at the end of last season. Our other thought is that this may be some sort of fake-out or dream sequence, but we’ll have to wait to see.

Are Carol and Daryl becoming a thing?

caption Carol and Daryl are seen spending a lot of time together. source AMC

Carol is seen with her old pal Daryl, not Ezekiel, for most of the trailer. Are we switching up the couples this season? Or is Carol just leaning on her old friend more after losing Henry?

Did Carol spend some time out on the water?

caption It certainly appears that way. source AMC

Carol mentions being on a boat to Daryl late in the trailer. Earlier, we see her on a boat that could be heading out to sea or coming back. It’s not clear. In the comics, Michonne goes out to sea for awhile and comes back every few months. Could one or both of the women be going sailing?

Since it’s Michonne’s last season it would be a good way to send her off.

What is Michonne doing with Negan’s bat?

caption And did she cut her hair? source AMC

The final seconds of the trailer show Michonne channeling Negan from the season seven premiere. She’s holding his bat Lucille and we have a bunch of questions.

Why does she have Lucille? Who is she pointing it at? Is that even the original Lucille? Also, is Michonne’s hair shorter or is it all tied up? We’re thinking this may just be a bad dream Michonne is having. Maybe she’s wishing she could have killed Negan back during season seven. Or maybe it is real and she’s taking out some anger on someone or something.