Don’t judge ‘The Walking Dead’ by its lackluster premiere, season 10 gets better with each episode

Warning: There are mild spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 10.

Insider reviewed the first three episodes of the new season. Though the first episode isn’t the best premiere we’ve watched, it’s not the worst.

The next two episodes more than make up for the premiere as they ramp up the action and conflict quickly between Alpha and Michonne’s extended group of survivors.

Showrunner Angela Kang’s ability to juggle such a large cast of characters while investing in original story lines separate from the comic help make “TWD” feel fresher than ever.

There’s plenty for fans of Carol and Daryl to be happy about.

Season 10 of “The Walking Dead” starts off unlike any other season of the show.

After nine years in the zombie apocalypse, that’s exactly what the series needs if it wants to keep moving full steam ahead as AMC is ready to continue expanding the “Walking Dead” universe.

Insider reviewed the first three episodes of the zombie drama’s new season, which returns to AMC on Sunday, October 6 at 9 p.m. While the first episode of the season isn’t the best premiere we’ve ever watched, it is one that will probably make you emotional at least twice.

If you’re not thoroughly impressed with the first episode, you’re going to want to stick around because episodes two and three just get better and better.

Why you should watch: The return of a long missing character, showrunner Angela Kang’s writing, and the season’s second episode.

There’s plenty of Michonne (played by Danai Gurira), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Judith (Cailey Fleming), R.J. (Antony Azor), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Father Gabriel (Seth Gillam), Siddiq (Avi Nash), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and more on the season premiere. If you’ve been missing Cyndie (Sydney Park), who hasn’t been seen on the show since season nine, episode five, she’s back too with a new look.

That’s a lot of names to see on one episode, but they’re all juggled very well throughout the first episode because of showrunner Angela Kang, who wrote the season premiere. If you’ve been wanting to learn more about Alpha and Beta’s relationship, the season’s second episode is dedicated to the origins of their twisted relationship. Carol and Daryl also get a lot of screen time on the first three episodes.

What’s hot: Seeing all of your favorite characters on screen together teaming up, two big emotional scenes, Beta’s backstory, the new opening credits, and some hints about where the show’s going next.

One of the things Kang understands best about the show is that viewers want to see their favorites together and they don’t want to have to wait episodes to see them all on screen. She balances heavy dialogue and action sequences without it ever feeling too bloated or like there aren’t enough of your favorite characters in scenes.

Just about all of the main players get their moments to shine on the premiere. A few more months have passed since we’ve last seen the survivors. Daryl and Michonne are able to joke about Rick a little bit now, Rosita is living out some form of “Three Men and a Baby” with Eugene, Siddiq, and Father Gabriel, and it appears that Alden and Luke are now best buds. Carol and Daryl get some sweet scenes together. It feels like we’ll be seeing a lot of these two together. Their playful scenes remind us of them together during earlier seasons when they would open up to each other.

But not everyone’s peachy. Siddiq is showing signs of PTSD after being the sole survivor of his encounter with the Whisperers last season and Aaron is fed up with being the nice guy, hinting we may see a darker side to him. Ezekiel continuously tells Jerry he’s no longer his king. Carol, meanwhile, is dealing with serious issues of her own.

The series doesn’t forget about characters who are missing and who were killed off. Tara, who was brutally murdered at the end of last season, gets a namedrop and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who is currently off-screen with another community, gets two mentions on the season premiere.

If you’ve been waiting to see more of Judith and her brother R.J. (Rick and Michonne’s son) they get some time together in one of the premiere’s most emotional scenes recalling Rick. Pay close attention to that scene as it may be laying the foundation for Gurira’s sendoff from the series later on the season.

It’s not the only moment on the premiere which may have you tearing up. New fan favorite Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and her sister Kelly (Angel Theory) unexpectedly deliver one of the episode’s most powerful scenes, which may bring tears to your eyes. (And, yes, in case you’re wondering, Connie will get some time with Daryl and dog on the premiere.)

You can tell that Greg Nicotero, who has also been the show’s makeup supervisor, had a lot of fun designing the undead on the premiere. We get to see some walkers in water elements and it gives them a fully different look, especially since some are weighted down by whatever has gotten caught on them in the ocean and their skin is sloughing off the bone.

But it’s the next two episodes that really sell me on this season of “TWD” and which will keep fans coming back.

I’ve been waiting since Ryan Hurst told me this spring that he and Kang came up with a cool backstory for his character to see it play out on screen. While all of my questions aren’t answered about Alpha’s number two, the second episode of the season is one of the most unsettling and satisfying episodes of “TWD” I’ve seen in awhile.

If you’re hoping for some horror elements, there are a few scary and grisly moments which come on episodes two and three. I’m not talking about lame jump scares either. If you’re hoping to see a lot of the undead, “TWD” gives you more than enough zombie deaths to handle.

Pay close attention to the opening credits. Not only is Rick Grimes’ presence alive and well, but you’ll notice a few little Easter eggs throughout. You’re going to want to go back and watch it a few times to catch the added weapons, names, and stained glass window panes added to a tree.

What’s not: Some may not be happy with the layout of the premiere episode and Negan’s continued redemption arc.

The season 10 premiere, while strong, leaves a little bit to be desired. It’s not the best season premiere I’ve ever watched. It’s also not the worst, but it’s one of the less memorable ones.

There’s no big epic moment where Carol comes along to blow up a large tanker (season five premiere), and no big deaths occur (season seven premiere). Some fans may be upset that no mention is made of the mystery radio caller who was hinted at on the season nine finale earlier in the year. While it gives us something new and unique at the start, the episode’s structure, which plays with time a bit, may not appeal to everyone.

That’s something we’ve seen on the series before and it’s something that you’re either a fan of or which may make you groan. “Lines We Cross” is split into seven different sections labeled by titles. At first, it’s not totally clear why you’re watching the episode split into pieces because the first 20 or so minutes of the season premiere play out pretty straight-forward. Then you realize you’re watching the episode play out from different perspectives until the moment of a big event (I’m not allowed to discuss) brings them all together.

Those who aren’t big fans of Negan may not be pleased to see more of him on screen as a redemption story line for his character continues to progress.

Overall: Season 10 starts off fine, but really starts to hit the ground running on episodes two and three.

There’s no doubt “The Walking Dead” can continue without its lead star Andrew Lincoln. Coming off of an excellent, well-reviewed season nine, “TWD’s” strength is in its core heroes – Reedus, McBride, and Gurira – and villains, who are actually worth fearing.

If you’re not completely feeling “TWD” after the season premiere, just hold in there because things are going to start ramping up quickly over the next two episodes. The conflict between the Whisperers and Michonne’s group is certainly going to come to a head, perhaps sooner rather than later as the show loosely adapts the “Silence the Whisperer” comic arc. However, if you think you know how everything’s going to go down, guess again. We’re so far off comic at this point that for the first time in the show’s history, it’s tough to predict exactly where it’s going. That works to its benefit. “The Walking Dead” feels fresher then ever.

The test will be seeing whether or not it can carry forward without Gurira when she also departs the show at some point this season. The premiere gives a slight hint that Michonne may leave the show to go in search of Rick at some point.

Grade: B+