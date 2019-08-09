Rick explains why he doesn’t kill Negan in a deleted ‘Walking Dead’ scene

caption Sometimes it’s tough to believe that Rick let Negan rot in a cell. source AMC

“The Walking Dead” season nine Blu-ray and DVD will be available Tuesday, August 20, and the five-disc set features six deleted scenes and one bonus scene.

The longest and best deleted scene features a heart-to-heart between Rick and Carol where they briefly discuss how far they’ve made it and what they’ve gained despite their heavy losses.

Rick tells Carol he never decided to kill Negan or any of the other Saviors because he realizes far too many people have died. This far into the apocalypse, they need as many people living as possible.

“The Walking Dead’s” season nine Blu-ray release contains seven extra scenes. But the best, and longest one you’ll want to watch is a sweet scene between Rick (played by Andrew Lincoln) and Carol (Melissa McBride) before the sheriff left the show.

In the two-minute-and-50-second scene from the season’s third episode, the two old friends wander through the woods just chatting and Rick reiterates to Carol why he didn’t kill Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the rest of the Saviors. Of course, viewers know it’s to honor his dead son’s wish, but Rick tells Carol it’s more than that.

“Every day since I put Negan in that cell, I have this moment, usually right when I wake up, this feeling that I should go down there and kill him, [and] to keep going and finish them all [the Saviors],” Rick said. “In that moment, it’s all I want.”

Negan was imprisoned after he was captured by Rick, Michonne, and company at the end of season eight. He notoriously killed two fan-favorites from the show on the season seven premiere, leading to a long, drawn out war with his group that was pulled from the comics.

Rick tells Carol that he doesn’t kill Negan, or anyone else for that matter, because it would be senseless to kill any more of the living this far into the zombie apocalypse.

“But then I remember everyone we’ve lost, not just to the Saviors, but the whole way,” said Rick. “And I know I need to honor them, to build life. Not take it. Because it’s us or the dead and every life counts now.”

It’s a shame this moment didn’t make it onto the show. Especially toward the end, the line, “because it’s us or the dead,” feels like another iconic Rick Grimes line right up there with “We are the walking dead.”

In the rest of the scene, Carol and Rick discuss how, despite everything, including the loss of their loved ones, they’ve both been able to find great loves in their lives. Rick says Ezekiel is a good person for Carol.

The nearly three-minute scene is low-action. No zombies are killed. There aren’t any fights. It’s just Rick and Carol traversing through the woods, speaking, and that’s probably why it didn’t make the final cut. There also probably wasn’t enough room left in the show’s usual 42-minute runtime to add it.

There are six deleted scenes in total on the season nine Blu-ray and one bonus scene from episode eight. The majority of the deleted scenes, like the one described above, are from season nine’s third episode.

Here’s a quick rundown of the other deleted scenes:

Episode 903: Rick and Michonne take Judith to Siddiq to get her cough checked out. Siddiq puts Rick in an awkward position when he says he can’t find any family history in Judith’s file. When Siddiq asks Rick about any serious illnesses on his side of the family, Michonne gives Rick a knowing look. Rick previously told her Judith likely isn’t his daughter, but Shane and Lori’s. Rick says he can’t remember much and diverts the question to ask how Aaron’s doing after getting his arm amputated. Episode 903: Rick and Michonne have more time at their family picnic with Judith and Rick says it would be nice to have a few more quiet years together with Judith. Episode 903: Father Gabriel goes to speak with Anne in her tent only to find she just left. Episode 903: Alden and Rick discuss the missing Saviors. Episode 914: Michonne, Eugene, Aaron, and others looking for Jocelyn’s missing children. Father Gabriel tells Michonne that he knows she’s stopped looking for Rick since Jocelyn came. Maybe that’s a hint for her character arc on season 10 if she goes off in search of Rick when leaving the show. Bonus 908 scene: Enid notices something’s going on between Rosita and Siddiq. As she goes to give them some privacy, Carol’s adopted son Henry enters and asks her for a tour of the Hilltop community. Enid brushes him off and suggests he ask Tara instead. Rough break.

Season nine of “The Walking Dead” will be available on Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, August 20. The discs also feature four episode commentaries on Rick’s final episode, the two final episodes of the season, and season nine, episode seven, which was directed by Michael Cudlitz who played Abraham on the series.

Season 10 of “TWD” premieres on AMC on Sunday, October 6 at 9 p.m. You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.