7 details you may have missed on Sunday’s ‘The Walking Dead’

caption Sunday’s episode of “TWD” gives us Alpha’s not-so-pretty backstory. source Gene Page/AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead,” season nine, episode 10, “Omega.”

INSIDER breaks down some of the smaller moments you may have missed on Sunday’s episode of the AMC zombie series, including some comic callbacks and a connection to “Breaking Bad.”

Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead” gave us an unexpected backstory to The Whisperer leading, Alpha (Samantha Morten).

As her daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy) recounted her past to Henry and Daryl and the Whisperers made their way to the Hilltop, there were a few subtle nods to the comics, one connection to the “Breaking Bad” finale, and some heartbreaking moments from “TWD’s” past.

Keep reading to see some smaller details you may have missed on Sunday’s “The Walking Dead.”

The start of the episode shows us its Day 23 into the zombie apocalypse.

caption That day may mean a little something more to fans of “The Walking Dead” spin-off. source AMC

For those keeping track, the start of season nine, episode 10 takes place at the same time as the season two premiere of “Fear The Walking Dead” when Strand and Madison’s family take to the water on his yacht.

Of course, who’s to say Alpha’s “Day 23” is the same as Madison’s “Day 23” on “Fear TWD.”

Lydia’s parents sing her “Lydia, the Tattooed Lady.” This isn’t the first AMC show where we’ve heard this song.

caption AMC appreciates a good Lydia. source Gene Page/AMC, AMC

The song was also Todd’s ringtone for his boss, and crush, Lydia, on the “Breaking Bad” finale. Walter White (Bryan Cranston) picks the phone up as it’s ringing from Todd’s dead corpse (seen above).

Daryl talks to Lydia about abusive fathers. He’s speaking from experience.

caption Daryl had an abusive father named Will. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

“Some dads come up with any excuse just to beat the s— out of their kids. Maybe they’re drunk, maybe they can’t get drunk. Belts are good,” Daryl tells Lydia.

Daryl’s father was an abusive drunk who was introduced in 2013’s “TWD” game, “Survival Instinct.“

Henry tells us why Carol finally let her hair grow out.

caption There’s a reason Carol rocked short hair for so long and it hit us right in the feels. source AMC/Gene Page, AMC

“Once, I heard my dad ask my mom why she kept her hair so short,” Henry told Daryl. “She said when it was long, her first husband would grab it when she tried to get away. He would pull it, and slam her against the wall. So, one day, she just cut it all off so he couldn’t.”

“I guess it took her this long to feel safe again,” he said.

Excuse us while we go sob.

Henry, of course, is referring to Carol’s first husband, Ed, who was both verbally and physically abusive. He met his end quickly on season one. Carol didn’t last as long in “TWD” comic as she has on the show. We never saw her character with long hair in the graphic novels. This small detail on tonight’s episode was a nice addition for her character.

Near the end of Sunday’s episode, we start to see the Whisperers close in on The Hilltop. The moment was supposed to mirror a scene from a comic cover.

caption The still above was an official image released for Sunday’s episode. source Gene Page/AMC, Image/Skybound

The scene is a replica of the cover of “TWD” issue No. 136, “Found.” Though the image didn’t make it into Sunday’s episode, an official photo for Sunday’s episode showed the moment from the comics.

Did young Lydia’s bunny look familiar?

caption We’ve seen that rabbit two other times on season eight. source AMC

Sunday’s “Talking Dead” noted that’s the same rabbit a young Judith was carrying around in Carl’s dream sequence on the season eight premiere. It’s also the very same rabbit that was in Gracie’s bed at the Savior outpost last season.

What gives? No, all the girls don’t have the same rabbit. Instead, it’s just the same prop.

According to ComicBook.com, the “Walking Dead” prop master John Sanders had two rabbit plush made after former showrunner Scott M. Gimple asked for a velveteen rabbit.

The flashback scenes from tonight’s episode were filmed in Negan’s old home.

caption Yes, this is the Sanctuary. source Gene Page/AMC

According to “Talking Dead,” the Sanctuary doubled for the location where Alpha started out in the apocalypse.