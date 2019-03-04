7 details you may have missed on Sunday’s ‘The Walking Dead’

caption Negan’s not just reading any old books in his jail cell at Alexandria. source Gene Page/AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead‘s” season nine, episode 12, “Guardians.”

INSIDER breaks down some of the smaller moments and nods you may have missed on Sunday’s episode of the AMC zombie series, including the importance of Father Gabriel’s radio.

Beta is here! Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead,” “Guardians,” finally introduced us to Ryan Hurst’s menacing-looking, but fashionable, Whisperer.

Sunday’s episode split its time between the makeshift Whisperer compound and Alexandria. Michonne finally came across Father Gabriel’s obsession with his radio project and Gabe became aware that his girlfriend Rosita is pregnant with another man’s baby. Drama.

In addition to some comic nods, I’m adding in a few plot details you may have overlooked and that didn’t come across as easily on Sunday’s episode after my conversation this week with Hurst. Keep reading to see what you may have missed on “The Walking Dead.”

Michonne finds out about Father Gabriel’s secret radio and isn’t a fan.

caption Michonne sees the radio as dangerous. source AMC

Father Gabriel (played by Seth Gilliam) says only he, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), and Rosita (Christian Serratos) knew about it and that they haven’t come into contact with anyone else. You may not remember, but we’ve seen Gabe have an interest in that radio since late last season.

Michonne (Danai Gurira) puts a lot of blame on Gabriel because of his obsession with getting the radio to work. She points out if it weren’t for him, Rosita and Eugene wouldn’t have went out and got caught up with the Whisperers, Jesus wouldn’t have gone after them and gotten killed, and Negan wouldn’t have gotten out of his cell. Ouch.

Father Gabriel first came across a radio on season eight, episode 11 while on the run with Dr. Carson before his demise.

caption We’re pretty sure that’s the same radio. source AMC

Gabriel told Rosita he was hopeful he could find other survivors if he was able to fix up the radio.

The radio becomes a big deal in the comics.

caption It’s Eugene, not Gabriel, who spends a lot of time fixing up and using the radio to communicate with a stranger in “TWD” comics. source Image Comics/Skybound

During the Whisperer War arc of the comics, it’s Eugene who gets in touch with a woman named Stephanie in an Ohio community called The Commonwealth. Earlier in the season, we saw a sign that hinted Michonne and the others already knew about the Commonwealth. We believe that’s where Georgie and Maggie are currently holed up.

It’s not clear whether or not the radio may lead to another group yet on the show.

The show is really changing up Negan’s storyline from the comics, and that’s probably for the best.

caption We’re starting to see a more empathetic Negan. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

In the comics, Negan plots a way to get out of his cell after it’s left open the first time. He hears about the Whisperer group and decides to infiltrate them. Rick’s still alive in the comics at this point and a bit more feeble. Negan takes it upon himself to get rid of the Whisperers because he knows Rick isn’t going to be able to go toe-to-toe with them in his condition so he takes care of Alpha. Eventually, Negan winds up living on his own, away from Alexandria.

On the show, Negan is actually asking to help Michonne guard the community. The show doesn’t appear to be setting him up for a direct confrontation with the Whisperers, like in the comics. Instead, it seems like Daryl will have a lot of time with the Whisperers. The only reason Negan may try and escape from his cell again is if it’s to protect Judith and the people at Alexandria.

Read more: Does Negan deserve redemption? Showrunner and exec. producer weigh in

There are hundreds of Whisperers in Alpha’s pack.

caption The number of people in the Whisperer group is not good news for Daryl, Michonne, and the other survivors. source Gene Page/AMC

Lydia told the Hilltop her crew only had a few members. As we saw on Sunday’s episode, that’s not true at all.

Though he didn’t give a precise number, Ryan Hurst told INSIDER there are hundreds of Whisperers, which isn’t good news for Michonne, Tara, and King Ezekiel.

“I would number it in the hundreds. I would number it in the hundreds really easily,” said Hurst of his large group.

Beta’s outfit has nods to other characters on the show.

caption Ryan Hurst told INSIDER to take a close look at his threads. source AMC

Take a close look at Beta’s outfit. Hurst told INSIDER his look includes nods to some other characters.

“There’s some small little Easter eggs in his costume, if you take a look, that we sort of stole from other characters on the show,” said Hurst.

Which characters? Hurst wouldn’t reveal any of them just yet.

“This early on, I can’t tell you too much. I’d ruin the surprise,” he added.

Read more: Ryan Hurst says Beta’s outfit on ‘The Walking Dead’ has a lot of nods they ‘stole from other characters on the show’

This whole baby quadrangle with Father Gabriel, Rosita, Siddiq, and Eugene is a bit less messy in the comics.

caption Eugene and Father Gabriel discuss Rosita’s pregnancy. source Gene Page/AMC

On the show, Eugene makes it clear he wants to be more than friends with Rosita. Unfortunately, for him, she’s in a committed relationship with Father Gabriel. All hopes for any sort of romantic relationship with Rosita are dashed when Eugene learns she’s pregnant with Siddiq’s (Avi Nash) child.

In the comics, Rosita and Eugene actually get married during the time jump after the war with Negan. Rosita also winds up pregnant with Siddiq’s child after the two were messing around; however, comic Rosita says she never loved Siddiq.

On the show, Rosita, Eugene, and Father Gabriel look like they’re trying to work out their complicated relationship. Meanwhile, poor Eugene is on the outside looking in on the happy blended family.

Seth Gilliam said he didn’t officially find out about his character’s relationship with Rosita on the show until he read it in the script. Oops.

caption Father Gabriel’s character finds out about Rosita’s pregnancy off screen. source Gene Page/AMC

“I didn’t really know that that was happening until I got the script,” Gilliam said on “Talking Dead.”

Christian Serratos said she found out about the relationship directly from showrunner Angela Kang.

Negan’s not reading any old books in his jail cell at Alexandria.

caption Negan is making the most of his time in his cell. source Gene Page/AMC

According to “Talking Dead,” some of the books in Negan’s cell are the same law textbooks Michonne used to writer her charter for the communities.