9 details you may have missed on Sunday’s episode of ‘The Walking Dead’

caption Carol and Henry pay Daryl and his new pet an important visit on Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead.” source Gene Page/AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season nine, episode seven of “The Walking Dead,” “Stradivarius.”

Michonne “murdered” a violin, Enid and Tara are alive and well at the Hilltop, and Eugene’s stuck in a barn somewhere, hopefully.

Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead” may not have had as much action as previous weeks, but AMC’s zombie drama set up a lot for next week’s mid-season finale and gave us a much-needed heart-to-heart between Daryl and Carol.

This week’s breakdown doesn’t focus so much on callbacks to previous episodes and the comics. Instead, INSIDER spoke with episode director Michael Cudlitz, who played Abraham on the show, to get some inside knowledge on Sunday’s episode. Keep reading to see what you may have missed on “Stradivarius.”

The opening sequence with Rosita running through the woods was partially inspired by “The Blair Witch Project.”

caption Rosita is in bad shape at the episode’s start. source AMC

Cudlitz said his idea for the opening sequence was to make a mini movie.

“We shot a ton of footage,” Cudlitz told INSIDER. “But the idea behind it was I didn’t want the audience to know what was happening at all. I want them to be discovering it as she was discovering it.”

The final opening sequence we see is under a minute. Cudlitz says what he put together was maybe a full two minutes.

“One of the things that popped into my mind was ‘The Blair Witch Project,'” said Cudlitz. “I wanted a ‘Blair Witch Project’ feel to that opening sequence, where you really felt like you were there with her, not watching it happen to her, but also having it happen to you. So we shot a bunch of stuff, where we were running with her, and following her, and tracking her in the woods.”

Cudlitz said Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita, ran with a small camera attached to her, and that he wanted it to look and feel very personal to her as her character was on the verge of passing out.

If you were wondering about this week’s episode title, “Stradivarius,” it’s tied to a very particular violin, but has a much larger statement for society.

caption Luke gets upset when Michonne “murders” the violin. Understandable. source AMC

“Stradivarius, [are] probably the most beautiful violins ever made, certainly the most expensive,” said Cudlitz. “The juxtaposition of that fact in this world, always struck me. It’s something that in our world right now has a tremendous amount of value, but in that world [of ‘The Walking Dead’] would have zero, except for the fact that it’s connected to music, which has a tremendous amount of value.”

On Sunday’s episode, Michonne destroys one of these violins that Luke (Dan Fogler), a former music teacher, is holding. “You can look at it and go, ‘Well who the hell cares? It’s Stradivarius, but who cares in this world?’ And I think that Dan’s character gives us that talk about what music, and art, and poetry mean,” Cudlitz continued. “It’s so significant to society. It is one of the first things that we lose when things get tight, either financially, or there’s not enough time to do something. The first thing that goes is what we consider these things that are extra, which is music, art, and poetry. But it’s one of the defining things that makes us who we are, makes it so we can survive as a people and come together as a group and strive and, as he puts it, thrive as humanity.” “That is what separates us from other creatures, is our ability to build things, to talk about things, to share stories, to make music,” he added. “And our ability to do those things is only intensified by our ability to work with each other in doing those things, because we do make each other better.”

Jesus is listening to records from Georgie, the mysterious woman who was introduced briefly last season.

caption In Maggie’s absence, Jesus is reluctantly leading the Hilltop. But at least he has some cool tunes to ruminate on. source AMC, Gene Page/AMC

When the Hilltop is introduced we can hear the song “April Skies” by The Jesus and Mary Chain. It turns out that’s one of Georgie’s records Jesus has borrowed.

Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) is the woman Maggie came across on season eight, episode 12, “The Key.” She wanted to trade plans for the new world in exchange for some food and records.

Earlier this season, Jesus hinted Maggie may go and join Georgie’s group. Georgie had been writing letters to Maggie to persuade her to join along on her adventure. It looks like something pretty significant happened to make her change her mind.

Atkinson told INSIDER earlier this year that Georgie, who she believes to be a historian and professor, has a good reason to want to preserve music.

“Maybe she’s communicating that creativity and artistry is so important to a surviving and thriving world. As you know, when things start to get very difficult and try to skew towards the more conservative, there is sometimes a desire to shut down the arts and not fund the arts and not fund creativity, because that’s where consciousness lies,” Atkinson said. “That’s where evolution and change lie, in our imagination. We have the best gift on the planet at the imagination. And you can’t buy it, you can try to co-opt it. But you can’t shut it down. You can’t ever shut it down. But there is always a movement to do that. So maybe that’s the message.”

It’s very similar to what Cudlitz had to say about music.

Daryl has a dog and it’s name is simply Dog.

caption This good boy’s name is plain and simple. source Gene Page/AMC

Norman Reedus has wanted Daryl to get a dog on the show for a while and he finally got his wish. When we asked Cudlitz what his name was, he said it was straight and to the point.

“His name’s Dog, yeah,” said Cudlitz. “It’s just Dog.”

Daryl had been looking for Rick for a long time but eventually stopped.

caption Carol asks Daryl what he’s really doing out in the woods. source Gene Page/AMC

“I think it’s pretty clear that he did stop looking. He said that he’s not,” said Cudlitz. “It’s pretty clear to me when I watched the episode, that he stopped looking. It’s at that whole scene when he talks with Carol about it, that he’s not looking. He looked initially, and he’s telling her that he’s not looking anymore, and hasn’t been. Because he thinks she thinks that’s why he’s still out there, and he’s telling her no, it’s not.”

“During the haircut, he tells her, ‘I’m not,'” Cudlitz continues. “He realizes that that’s what she [Carol] thinks is going on with him, and he lets her know, ‘No, it’s not what’s going on.’ He’s just out there because it’s easier to be out there.”

Maybe there was another small added scene that was cut from the episode, but we never hear Daryl say he’s no longer searching for Rick. Instead, he tells Carol, “They never found a body, ever. After a while, it just got easier to stay out here.”

Either way, Daryl eventually realizes that staying out in the woods away from civilization may not be the smartest move.

“He realizes as much as the Daryl character has, through the years, been a loner, that he now has people that he not only cares about, but he needs to be with,” Cudlitz says of Daryl deciding to head to the Hilltop near the episode’s end. ‘Henry helps point that out by basically saying, ‘Dude, what are you, a f—ing moron? My mom cares so much about you, and she didn’t have to go searching throughout when she needs you. That’s not what family does. That’s not what friends do to each other. That’s not what people who love each other do to each other.’ And he hears him. So there’s some serious truth being laid down by young Henry. And to Daryl’s credit, he hears him.”

Daryl has a scar very similar to Michonne’s on his back.

caption Henry notices Daryl’s scar while he’s changing his shirt. Both scars are in similar locations. source AMC

Henry asks Daryl where he got a scar from and he quickly changes the subject.

Cudlitz teased that a lot of the reason for why Michonne has separated herself from the Hilltop group is because of the “x” scar on her back, which she shares with Daryl.

One of Michonne’s high-ranking men is a former Savior.

caption Did you recognize D.J.? source Gene Page/AMC

You probably recognized him, but D.J. used to be one of Negan’s Saviors who climbed through the ranks during season eight.

Henry is going to train to be a blacksmith, similar to Carl in the comics.

caption Henry just looks a bit less hipster. source Gene Page/AMC, Image Comics/Skybound

Older Henry is taking over a big part of Carl Grimes’ comic-book role. He just arrived at the Hilltop to train with blacksmith, Earl Sutton, like Carl did.

Magna and Yumiko are a couple, just like in the comics.

caption Magna and Yumiko mourn the loss of a friend. source Gene Page/AMC

In case you missed this hint in the previous episode, Magna and Yumiko are seen sleeping side by side on Sunday’s episode. In the comics, the two are also an item, but it took them a bit longer to be open about their relationship in public.