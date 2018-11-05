‘The Walking Dead’ just teased talking zombies on the show — here’s what’s really going on

caption Eugene and Rosita are in for a scare on “The Walking Dead.” source Gene Page/AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for the final three episodes of AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

Andrew Lincoln’s open-ended exit was the main focus of Sunday’s “The Walking Dead,” but a preview for the rest of the season has fans chattering over the show’s next big threat.

This is your last chance to head back before spoilers.

caption Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” teaser made this scene from the season nine trailer stand out more. source AMC

A small scene in the teaser showed a giant group of zombies passing by Rosita and Eugene as they hid nearby. As the stampede crawls on, the two hear the undead clearly say, “Where are they?”

The scene was also teased during the first season nine trailer, but it was very tough to make out the language. I’ve seen the moment a few times now, and it looks like AMC has dialed up the volume so you can make out that the undead are speaking much more clearly.

When fans heard the line last night on TV, many were immediately stunned.

why were the zombies in the sneak speak TALKING!?!?! @AMC_TV @AMCTalkingDead — Shanna (@ShannaHargrove_) November 5, 2018

The Whisperers whispering "Where are they" ewwwwwww my chills gahhhh!!! ???????????? https://t.co/GgJB5dE7uR — Sara???????? (@writtenbysara) November 5, 2018

Did I just hear a walker talk and if so hell yeah! They are evolving! #TheWalkingDead #walkerstalking — Tiana JC (@TianaJCMelz) November 5, 2018

Did that walker just talk and say ‘where r they?’????!!! WTF!!!! @TheWalkingDead — jacque reid (@jacquereid) November 5, 2018

Others were a little confused and thought the show was jumping the shark.

The walkers are evolving and talking now? Just end the show now before it becomes embarrassing. #TheWalkingDead — Tina (@TinaOsinskiD) November 5, 2018

Talking walkers, I don’t know how I feel about that one???? #TheWalkingDead — Sheila Sassin (@SassiSheila30) November 5, 2018

That show is still on?! That show died for me years back. Now talking zombies thats desperate. #zombiesareboring #TheWalkingDead — ???? fish (@F1SHKC) November 5, 2018

Are the undead talking now?

Nope. That’s not it.

Then what’s going on?

Those who have read Robert Kirkman’s comic series know this is the introduction of the next big villains, The Whisperers.

They’re a group of survivors who travel among large groups of the undead. They wear the skin of walkers to blend into giant hordes and use them for safety. They were introduced in issue No. 130 of the comic series in 2014.

caption Here’s a look at the Whisperers in the “Walking Dead” comic. source Skybound/Image Comics

caption The difference is that it’s two characters named Marco and Ken who hide from the Whisperer horde in the comics. source Image Comics

Their introduction came as a complete surprise because a character thinks he hears the zombies talking, only for it later to be revealed to be a living person in a zombie skin. They’re led by characters who refer to themselves as Alpha and Beta. The group shows what happens when you don’t try to rebuild civilization and instead devolve into your natural animal instincts.

Read more: 8 questions we need answered after Andrew Lincoln’s final episode of “The Walking Dead”

During 2018’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in July, Robert Kirkman confirmed Samantha Morton will play the group’s leader, Alpha. “Sons of Anarchy” actor, Ryan Hurst, will play the group’s second-in-command, Beta.

With Rick gone, “The Walking Dead” won’t waste much time until we see the Whisperers on screen. Expect to see them lurking around on the final three episodes of the half season.

You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.