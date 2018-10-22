‘The Walking Dead’ gives a big hint about the mystery helicopter that’s been appearing on the show for years

caption Anne heads back to the junkyard to communicate with the helicopter group. source Gene Page/AMC

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for Sunday’s “The Walking Dead,” “Warning Signs.”

Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead” brought us one step closer to learning the mystery behind that helicopter Rick Grimes first saw during season eight on a walk to the junkyard.

We’ve known since the end of last season that Anne has been making contact with the chopper, and on episode three of the season, we finally saw Anne speak with someone from the helicopter.

“It’s Jadis,” she says into the Walkie Talkie. “I know you’re in range, I saw the helicopter last night.”

Someone responds and asks whether or not she has an “A” or a “B”? Anne says she has neither, but insinuates that she just wants to leave with them. She’s told it doesn’t work like that. Instead, she’ll need to give the mysterious voice “an ‘A'” the next day.

When Father Gabriel showed up after spying on Anne, she revealed she had been trading people to the chopper for supplies for her people. She admits that when she took Father Gabriel and later Rick, she would have traded them, too.

caption Rick could have been taking a trip with the helicopter people. source AMC

Though we know for certain a few things about the helicopter, there are still a lot of questions left unanswered. Who has the helicopter? Why do they continue contact with Anne? What does this whole “A” or “B” code mean?

On the series’ aftershow, “Talking Dead,” Pollyanna McIntosh, who plays Anne/Jadis, said she’s been in on the secret for a while.

“I felt, ‘Thank God everyone else knows because I’ve known for ages!'” McIntosh said of everyone finally learning Anne was trading people. “I mean I figured, I kind of figured it out. That’s the backstory I decided, and thank God it was right.”

We’re pretty certain it’s a different community we haven’t seen yet on the show. Earlier this year, INSIDER spoke with McIntosh and she told us as much.

“This seems to be some other situation out there. Is it an extension of the Heapster community? Is it another community? Is it a single person? Is it a group? I don’t wanna give too much away,” said McIntosh of the helicopter.

We’re sure we’ll get more answers in the next few weeks. Until then, a few fans have some theories on the helicopter’s significance on season nine.

One theory is that the people in the chopper took Heath. His van had been spotted in the junkyard while Rick was there.

So that means that Jadis took Heath and traded him???? Which was about to happen to negan back in season 8? this makes sense now #thewalkingdead #livetweet pic.twitter.com/MIoiIkAWc3 — Julian Cannon????(maybe) @RICC 2018 (@julianexcalibur) October 22, 2018

Another theory is that the helicopter is somehow involved in how Rick will leave the show on the season’s fifth episode.

Since Rick told Father Gabriel to “keep an eye” on Anne, Undeadwalking.com believes Rick may go searching for his friend. If he winds up finding Anne, she may drug him and go off in the chopper with him instead of Father Gabriel, leaving Michonne and the others to search for him. You can read the full theory here.

You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.