Wall Street analysts wrote an electric car-themed version of Bohemian Rhapsody — and it’s very odd

- source
- Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
- Wall Street financiers are known to love Queen, but UBS’ latest work might be the most outlandish showing of that admiration yet.
- The Swiss bank’s automotive research team wrote a Bohemian Rhapsody-themed song about electric vehicles as a way to solicit client votes in the annual Extel awards.
- Similar to the US’ Institutional Investor analyst rankings, the prizes are a big deal for banks’ marketing departments as well as individual analysts’ careers.
Is this the EV world?
Is this just fantasy?
That’s what analysts at Wall Street investment bank UBS want you to ponder. They’d also really appreciate your vote in the Extel awards this year.
The bank’s team of autos analysts, led by Patrick Hummel, sent the pun-filled version of Queen’s mega-hit Bohemian Rhapsody to clients Thursday, a copy of which was seen by Business Insider, as a way to ask them for votes in the annual prizes.
Seriously though, “anywhere your vote goes, matters the whole world to the team.”
“Nothing really matters, nothing but the vote for your A-Team,” UBS writes in the closing line of their song.
Not unlike the Institutional Investor awards for US-based banks, brokers, analysts, and more, the annual awards are an important part of how financiers can both drive business and improve their reputation. For some, inclusion in the glossy awards is even part of some teams’ performance reviews.
UBS’ rework of the famous song is drowned in punny lyrics that hit on every bit of automative and transport news from recent months: diesel-gate, batteries, self-driving cars, and yes, of course, CapEx.
Here are the full lyrics:
Is this the EV world?
Is this just fantasy?
Join our journey
And escape from the legacy
We open your eyes
Tear down the EVs and see
We’re just some cool guys, we need your sympathy
Because Extel come, II go
We’re aiming high, keep others low
Anywhere your vote goes, matters the whole world to the team
Drama, a diesel ban
Put a PEMS into the pipe
Triggered limits, now it’s fried
Drama, emissions are no fun
But now we’re going to have the B-E-V
Drama, ooh
Now we’re on the margin slide
If diesel is not back again this time tomorrow
Capex on, capex on, as if nothing really matters
But now, our time has come
Jumping on the EV train
Feeding all your hungry brain
Get on everybody, we’ve got to go
Gotta leave the fools behind and face the truth
Drama, ooh
Batteries that never die
We sometimes wish we never had to charge at all
Research on, Research on, as if nothing really matters
We see a self-driving robotaxi car
Level 2, level 2? No at least 5 or 4
Lidar beams and radar, incredibly exciting theme
Is it Waymo, is it Waymo
Is it Waymo, yes or no?
We’re just some cool guys, hoping for sympathy
They’re just some cool guys, hoping for Extel spree
Vote the A-Team in your generosity
Rank us high, don’t rank us low, please don’t rank us low
We’re brilliant, no, you will not rank us low
We’re brilliant, no, you will not rank us low
We’re brilliant, no, you will not rank us low
Never rank us low, never never never never rank us low
No no no no no no no no no
Oh mama mia, mama mia, you will not rank us slow
You surely put the top spot aside for the team
For the team
For the team
So they think they can stop us and steal our pride
We count on your help to see them ranked behind
Tear down the EV, also the battery
Just to be right, right on the top of your reads
Oh yeah, oh yeah
Nothing really matters
Anyone can see
Nothing really matters, nothing but the vote for your A-Team