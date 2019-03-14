Wall Street analysts wrote an electric car-themed version of Bohemian Rhapsody — and it’s very odd

caption Wall Street is enamored with the British mega-group Queen. source Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Wall Street financiers are known to love Queen, but UBS’ latest work might be the most outlandish showing of that admiration yet.

The Swiss bank’s automotive research team wrote a Bohemian Rhapsody-themed song about electric vehicles as a way to solicit client votes in the annual Extel awards.

Similar to the US’ Institutional Investor analyst rankings, the prizes are a big deal for banks’ marketing departments as well as individual analysts’ careers.

Is this the EV world?

Is this just fantasy?

That’s what analysts at Wall Street investment bank UBS want you to ponder. They’d also really appreciate your vote in the Extel awards this year.

The bank’s team of autos analysts, led by Patrick Hummel, sent the pun-filled version of Queen’s mega-hit Bohemian Rhapsody to clients Thursday, a copy of which was seen by Business Insider, as a way to ask them for votes in the annual prizes.

Seriously though, “anywhere your vote goes, matters the whole world to the team.”

“Nothing really matters, nothing but the vote for your A-Team,” UBS writes in the closing line of their song.

Not unlike the Institutional Investor awards for US-based banks, brokers, analysts, and more, the annual awards are an important part of how financiers can both drive business and improve their reputation. For some, inclusion in the glossy awards is even part of some teams’ performance reviews.

UBS’ rework of the famous song is drowned in punny lyrics that hit on every bit of automative and transport news from recent months: diesel-gate, batteries, self-driving cars, and yes, of course, CapEx.

Here are the full lyrics: