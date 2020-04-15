Wall Street’s biggest banks stashed away more than $19 billion to protect against virus-led loan defaults

source Mike Segar/Reuters

Wall Street’s biggest banks collectively added $19 billion to their loan-loss reserves over the first quarter.

The firms will play a critical role in lending emergency cash to struggling businesses amid the coronavirus lockdown, but the looming economic recession drove banks to pad against a wave of defaults.

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo announced on Tuesday they added $6.8 billion and $3.1 billion to their reserves, respectively.

Bank of America added $3.9 billion to its credit-loss pool, while Citigroup shored up an additional $4.9 billion.

Goldman Sachs bolstered its reserves by $713 million. The firm is less consumer-focused than its peers.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

Banks are bolstering their cash reserves in case billions of dollars in loans enter default.

The nation’s biggest lenders will play a critical role in ensuring small businesses stay afloat until the economy can rebound. Roughly $350 billion was allocated to small business loans in the government’s $2 trillion economic relief measure.

But those loans may not be enough to help small businesses and consumers as economic pain due to the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, and banks are still protecting against a wave of defaults.

Between five major lenders, cash reserves held to pad against defaults swelled by more than $19 billion over the first three months of the year. Quarterly reports issued through the week detailed banks’ latest reserve additions and resulting hits to profits.

Read more: A Wall Street strategy chief lays out 8 stock trades that can give investors an extra jolt of returns as the post-coronavirus rally enters a new phase

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo were the first companies to reveal reserve adjustments. Their Tuesday earnings reports showed the firms collectively adding $10 billion to credit-loss reserves over the first quarter, with JPMorgan shoring up $6.8 billion and Wells Fargo setting $3.1 billion aside.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned the bank is battening down the hatches for “the likelihood of a fairly severe recession.” The bank’s reserves are now brushing up against the highs seen in the wake of the financial crisis.

Bank of America, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs followed with reports issued Wednesday morning. Citigroup allocated an additional $4.9 billion to its emergency pool over the period, and Bank of America supported reserves by an additional $3.6 billion.

Goldman’s reserves grew the least, adding $713 million to its reserve pile in the three-month period. The firm is less exposed to the threat of people not being able to pay back their loans than its more consumer-focused peers.

Read more: 450 flips with no prior experience: Here’s the 3-part real-estate-investing strategy a former Microsoft engineer is using to generate ‘piles of cash’ in a market that’s nearing recession

Though the moves reflected a stronger defense against widespread defaults, investors shunned the damage to first-quarter profits. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo stocks sank about 2.7% and 4%, respectively, in Tuesday’s session despite a broad market upswing.

Goldman Sachs traded as much as 4.6% lower Wednesday, while Citigroup dipped as much as 5.8%. Bank of America slid as much as 7%. The earnings misses contributed to the stock market plunging through Wednesday and erasing gains made in the previous session.

The lenders aren’t dismissing the possibility of additional reserve support in the near future. Economists peg the second quarter as facing the most fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, setting up a brutal three months for cash-strapped businesses.

The first-quarter reserve additions were made in accordance with the firms’ current projections, but uncertainty around the virus’s trajectory could drive more cash into credit-loss protection through 2020.

“Our reserve build reflects what we think as of the end of this quarter,” Paul Donofrio, chief financial officer at Bank of America, said in an earnings call, according to a Sentieo transcript. “Now when we get to the end of the second quarter, we may have a different view of the future.”

Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

Goldman Sachs profit fell 46% last quarter as the coronavirus rattled markets

IMF says ‘Great Lockdown’ global recession will be worst economic meltdown since Great Depression

450 flips with no prior experience: Here’s the 3-part real-estate-investing strategy a former Microsoft engineer is using to generate ‘piles of cash’ in a market that’s nearing recession