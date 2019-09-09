Wall Street banks are expected to warn that falling rates are hammering business — and analysts fear sweeping cuts to forecasts

Wall Street’s biggest banks are poised to reveal the damage caused by sliding interest rates and an inverted yield curve, fanning fears of sweeping cuts to earnings forecasts.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bank of America, and other banking giants are set to update investors on their outlooks at a conference in New York this week.

“The guidance is going to be downward, especially when it comes to the interest rate environment,” Sandler O’Neill analyst Jeff Harte told the Financial Times.

View Markets Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Wall Street’s biggest banks are poised to reveal the damage dealt to their businesses by sliding interest rates and an inverted yield curve this week, fanning fears of sweeping cuts to earnings forecasts.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo are expected to update investors on their outlooks at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York this week, according to the Financial Times.

The banks have weathered an escalating US-China trade war and weaker economic data from several countries since they reported second-quarter earnings in July. Also, the yield on 10-year US government debt briefly dropped below the yield on two-year US Treasuries in August – a reliable indicator of past recessions that could signal a global downturn is around the corner. Central banks are set to slash interest rates in response, lowering lenders’ loan income.

The decline in 10-year yields “was far sharper than banks envisaged in July,” Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo told the Financial Times. As a result, lenders are likely to lower their forecasts. “The guidance is going to be downward, especially when it comes to the interest rate environment,” Sandler O’Neill analyst Jeff Harte told the newspaper.

The overall US banking industry could suffer a drop in full-year profit forecasts of 3% to 5%, Patrick Kaser, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Investment Management, told the Financial Times.