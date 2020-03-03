Wall Street is seizing on the coronavirus to push the federal government to further roll back regulations

source Neil Hall/Reuters

Wall Street banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America are seizing on the coronavirus breakout in the US to push the government to further ease regulations they have long wanted scrapped.

The Washington Post first reported the Bank Policy Institute urged the Federal Reserve to lower capital requirements and alleviate “stress tests” designed to assess whether a large bank is capable of riding out economic tumult.

Banking experts told The Post the move was “transparently opportunistic.”

Some of Wall Street’s largest banks are seizing on the breakout of the coronavirus to pressure the government into further rolling back regulations they have long sought to scrap, arguing it will help them confront the economic fallout.

But banking experts called it “opportunistic.”

The Washington Post first reported that the Bank Policy Institute – an organization that lobbies for banks like JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of America – wants the Federal Reserve to reduce capital requirements and alleviate stress tests designed to assess whether a bank is capable of riding out an economic downturn.

In a March 1 note to the Fed, the BPI called on the central bank to make regulatory changes or implement already planned regulatory changes that “would not reduce safety, soundness or financial stability.”

Jeremy Kress, an assistant law professor at the University of Michigan School of Business, told The Post the suggestions were “transparently opportunistic.”

During an economic downturn, Kress said, “the whole idea of capital requirements and stress-testing banks is to make sure they have enough cushion to absorb losses.”

The financial sector has already scored some big wins as the Trump administration undoes key protections put in place after the financial crisis on risky trading practices.

Last week, Wall Street shed over $6 trillion in wealth as fears of the economic impact of the coronavirus spread among investors and business leaders.

The death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, has surpassed 3,000 people, and the virus has infected over 90,000 other people, mostly in China. There were about 100 reported cases in the US as of Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve also implemented an emergency rate cut, its biggest since the 2008 financial crisis, to prop up the economy.

“We saw a risk to the outlook of the economy and we chose to act,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the cuts were announced.